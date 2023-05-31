Team 5 is one of the most consolidated cumbia orchestras in Peru. The group has thousands of fans who sell out the tickets in each of their presentations. But, this time, they have surprised their followers by announcing that one of their members is no longer going. Christian Yaipén and company shared this news on social networks with an emotional message that left fans saddened. Who is this member who says goodbye to the ‘Gold Group of Peru’? Find out below.

Who is the member of Group 5 who is leaving the orchestra?

Through a post on social networks, Grupo 5 announced the departure of Carlos Chavez Salinastrumpeter of the group. “We are grateful to have had one of the best musicians in the country, and that today he is starting personal projects. Thank you for your talent and affection towards Group 5, you know it is reciprocal and it will always be your home. We always wish you the best. Thank you very much, Calin Chávez!” the publication reads.

Carlos Chavez Salinas I would say “goodbye” to Team 5 to focus on new personal and professional goals.

Group 5 announces the departure of Carlos Chávez. Photo: Facebook capture

What did Carlos Chávez Salinas say about his departure from Group 5?

Carlos Chavez Salinasthe former trumpeter of Group 5, also spoke on his social networks to break the news to his followers. “I have nothing but words of gratitude for the Yaipén Quesquén family in the person of their leader @grupo5elmer who with all love, respect and consideration have welcomed me these yearswithout nostalgia is not goodbye and just like when you get rid of something: you take a part of it and leave a part of you,” he wrote.

“Thank you for everything to the staff of technicians, screens, lights, sound, administrators, drivers, security, colleagues and friends of this great company. God bless you and accompany you on every trip, I always wish you the best! And thanks also to all the followers for the support and affection, thank you, ‘Grupo de Oro del Perú'”, concluded the musician.

Carlos Chávez Salinas was a musician with Grupo 5. Photo: Instagram

Does Group 5 seek to dethrone Shakira?

One of the themes of Team 5 entered the top of videos on YouTube Peru and seeks to win first place over the singer Shakira with her recently released “Amor vuelve”, which was recorded together with the singer Eddy Herrera for the so-called Golden Night.

