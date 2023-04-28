He Team 5 It has marked a before and after within the Peruvian cumbia. After their massive concerts held at the San Marcos Stadium for its 50th anniversary, in which national and international guests participated, the public was delighted with the professionalism they offered. For this reason, now the expectation before his return to the stage is very great. In that line, the orchestra revealed that it already has upcoming performance dates. In this note, know all the details.

Grupo 5 and its successful concerts at the San Marcos Stadium

Let us remember that the group made three major presentations in the Stadium of the National University of San Marcos. Dates with a full house that were accompanied by luxury guests such as Mauricio Mesones, Maricarmen Marín, Noel Schajris, Raúl Romero, Eddy Herrera, among others.

Group 5 returns to the stage

After his three successful concerts, some members of the group decided to undertake a small vacation with their family or closest people. Such was the case of Christian Yaipén, who traveled to the United States with his family to visit Noel Schajris and they attended various places and tourist sites.

Recently, the orchestra used its social networks to announce its return to the stage, with two publications that detailed what would be the next stop for the most popular musicians in the country.

Group 5: when and where will your presentations be?

Team 5 announced that it has two scheduled dates for this weekend. The group will perform this Saturday, April 29 at 8 pm at the Balconcito Stadium, in Chincha. Likewise, the sale of tickets will be completely face-to-face and will be available from April 27, at 11 am.

Group 5 and its first presentation this April 29. Photo: elgrupo5oficial/ instagram

On the other hand, huaral It is another of the cities chosen to witness all the talent of the cumbia orchestra. The concert will be given on Sunday, April 30, starting at 9 p.m..

Group 5 and its second date. Photo: grupo5oficial/ instagram

Group 5: why did Dantes Cardosa leave the group?

The Cuban musician Dantes Cardosa decided to step aside in Grupo 5, after having recorded successful songs like “Alimaña”. The reason was due to an ego issue and to be able to continue leading the orchestra. In an exclusive interview with The Republic explain the details.

Dantes Cardosa tells how his musical career was in Grupo 5 and other orchestras. Photo: composition by Gerson Cardoso/ @DantesCardosa/ Instagram/ Group 5

“In all the orchestras that I have passed through, I have had the happiness of being the lead singer. So I saw, I saw it coming, like they were going to displace me. How to explain, since he is Christian, the owner and the brothers are the owners, they are going to give him many more songs, more prominence, it is logical, more showcases and they are going to sell him. So I would go into the background. As I see right now, and I’m honest, that the other singers are in the background, they’re in the shadows and I’m not used to being in the shadows. I have always been lucky and fortunate to be in the eye and I retired on time,” he said.

Magaly Medina praised Grupo 5 for its 50th anniversary

The TV host Magaly Medina He referred to the three shows that Grupo 5 gave at the San Marcos stadium as part of its 50th anniversary. The popular “Urraca” congratulated the leader of the cumbia orchestra and ruled out having anything against Christian Yaipén. “It was massive, a spectacular crowd and that is celebrated (…) There were great artists accompanying them. Excellent! A complete success that they would like because that success has been made by other international groups, but not like this one, local, and that must be applauded ”, held.

