The Team 5 is one of the most influential cumbia groups in the country. Due to this, their statements and pronouncements are widely commented and replicated on social networks. This November 28, the orchestra was involved in a controversy on Twitter, which did not go unnoticed by dozens of Internet users.

It turned out that a user exposed, in a publication, a ‘like’ that Group 5 had given to a post on Twitter. What caught our attention is that it carried a denigrating, classist and misogynistic message, and was directed at the head of the ministerial cabinet, Betssy Chávez.

The tweet about Betssy Chavez

It said the following: “Betssy is called Michael Jackson, she has a “Thriller” face, she turned white and “the children” protect her”. He ended up emphasizing in quotation marks, alluding to the Los Niños case, in which President Pedro Castillo and other congressmen have been implicated.

Group 5 apologized for ‘liking’ a demeaning comment about Betssy Chávez. Photo: Group 5/Twitter

Group 5 regrets giving ‘like’ to racist post

In a few minutes, the publication went viral and the incident forced the cumbia orchestra to speak out. At 2:21 pm on the afternoon of this Monday the 28th, Group 5 shared a post through its official Twitter account in which it explains the reason for its actions and apologizes to its audience for the case. It turned out that the ‘like’ did not come from them, but from one of their collaborators.

“ Group 5 regrets the confusion that occurred as a result of the inadvertent error generated by the community manager . We remind the public that we have always stayed out of political preferences. #CumbiaParaTodos”, the tweet read.

MDM accuses Grupo 5 of not having authorization to give a concert

The District Municipality of Monsefú made a statement announcing that the Grupo 5 concert agreed to take place on November 13 in Chiclayo was suspended because the group did not have the necessary permission to carry out its show.

The event was called “Elver lives” and was a tribute to remember the late founder Elmer Yaipén Uypan. The notification also indicated that they had already notified the relevant authority of the detail.

Group 5 denies the MDM in a statement

Given the statement issued by the Municipality of the District of Monsefú, Group 5 saw it prudent to pronounce itself to provide its defense. The response of the Chiclayana group was that it did have the effective permits to perform their concert in the town.

“… We urge public opinion and our followers not to be surprised with this type of completely false and reckless comments,” read a paragraph of his lengthy statement.

Christian Yaipén dedicates “Motor y motivo” to his wife at a Grupo 5 concert

Grupo 5 gave three consecutive concerts at the Parque de la Exposición Amphitheater and had great local and international exponents on stage who sang several of their songs.

However, a fact that did not go unnoticed was Christian Yaipén’s romantic message to his wife Jenifer when he dedicated his love song “Motor and motive” to her. “Jennifer, I love you, my love. We get romantic,” the musician told the crowd.

Noel Schajris causes a furor by singing the theme of Group 5

During his time in Peru, Noel Schajris could not miss being part of one of the “Golden Night” concerts of Group 5, so he was invited to join the stage when the song “Eres mi bien” began.

The former coach of “La voz” took the lead to sing the musical theme and left the Peruvian public speechless with his powerful vocal range singing cumbia.