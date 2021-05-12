They achieved the goal! Group 5, in conjunction with the organization Breathe Monsefu, they managed to raise 250,000 soles to be able to start up an oxygen plant in said northern city and thus be able to alleviate the consequences of the coronavirus.

The orchestra held a free virtual concert on May 9 and, during the four hours of presentation, to which more than 37,000 users were connected, they received donations that managed to cover half the amount established to be able to implement the plant.

The musicians decided to express gratitude to their followers for their generosity through social media. In your official account Instagram they released a video and wrote: “Our huge thanks to all of you for your cooperation and your good heart. Thank you!”.

Seeing the actions they have taken Breathe Monsefu and Group 5, a local councilor confirmed that the authorities had agreed to donate the remaining amount. “The financial donation of the balance for the purchase of the medicinal oxygen plant for our city has been unanimously approved,” explained Jorge Yocya.

Grupo 5 denounces illegal use of their music in presidential campaign

The cumbia group used its social networks to communicate that some of its topics were used to promote presidential campaigns without authorization. Grupo 5 issued a statement on Instagram with which they demarcated any relationship with a political party or proposal.

As indicated in the message, representatives of the orchestra are already working to take the corresponding measures: “The legal area of ​​the company carries out the pertinent investigations to identify the authors of the viral videos and WhatsApp chains, where they illegally make use of his name, image and music ”.

