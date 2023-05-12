He Team 5 generated expectation among users of social networks after announcing that they would launch the video clip of the emblematic song “Eres mi bien” together with the Argentine interpreter Noel Schajris, who was one of the international guests at the group’s 50th anniversary, which was made in the St. Mark’s Stadium. This Friday, May 12 at noon, the Peruvian group premiered this new collaboration through its official YouTube channel.

After its premiere, fans of the cumbia orchestra not only congratulated Christian Yaipen and Noel Schajris for his interpretation, but also asked that the show of more than three hours that took place in the San Marcos Stadium be shared. “We look forward to the release of the full concert”, “What a thrill to see you”, “What a good collaboration”were some comments of the followers of Group 5.