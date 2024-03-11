The emblematic Team 5, an undisputed reference in Peruvian cumbia, celebrated its 50 years of musical career with a spectacular event at the San Marcos stadium, which unleashed a fever of excitement among its followers. With tickets sold out in record time, this anniversary marked a milestone in the history of music in our country. For this reason, the popular 'Golden Group of Peru' did not hesitate to share with their loyal fans the complete video of the three concerts they gave at this venue. Below, find out where and how to watch it.

Where and how to see Grupo 5's concert for its 50th anniversary in San Marcos?

The three concerts of Team 5 for its 50th anniversary in San Marcos were spectacular and emotional events. A touching moment from the first show was when Christian Yaipén sang 'The Telephone' along with his late father Elmer using sound engineering technology. The concert ended with fireworks and lasted approximately four hours.

During the second concert, Group 5 repeated the success of the first and completely filled the stadium. Artists like Eddy Herrera and Gian Marco They shared the stage with the orchestra. In addition, there was a very special moment when a fan asked his partner to marry him on stage with the help of Christian Yaipén. Among the highlights was also the appearance of Daniela Darcourt and Raul Romerowho entertained the audience with his characteristic dance style​​.

For the third concert, Maricarmen Marín, Mauricio Mesones, Noel Schajris and, again, Eddy Herrera accompanied Group 5.

Without a doubt, this series of spectacular performances were a mix of celebration, nostalgia and joy that marked a milestone in Peruvian cumbia. If you want to see the full concert, which covers the three dates, you must go to the Grupo 5 YouTube channel and select the last video called: '50th Anniversary (San Marcos Stadium)'. It should be noted that users placed the times of each song in the comments section.

Group 5 concerts in 2024

Lima Peru

In 2024, Team 5 He has several notable concerts scheduled. They will celebrate their 51st anniversary with three presentations at the National Stadium of Lima, scheduled for April 5, 6 and 7. Tickets for the first two dates have already been almost completely sold out, while for the third date there are still tickets available. You can purchase tickets through Teleticket​​​​.

Through its official Instagram account, Group 5 announced how ticket sales are going, according to the corresponding dates:

5th of April: latest platinum

latest platinum 6 of April: exhausted

exhausted April 7: latest platinum and vip.

Europe

In addition, the orchestra led by Christian Yaipén has announced a tour of Europe in 2024, although the exact dates have not yet been confirmed. They have announced that they will offer shows in cities such as Barcelona, ​​Rome and Milan. Information about purchasing tickets for this tour will be communicated soon.