They surprised the public! The Team 5 He moved his fans during one of his last concerts in Piura when he performed the hit song “After the beach” from Bad Bunny’s latest album, “Un verano sin ti”. The group led by Christian Yaipén choreographed this hit while encouraging the public. The unprecedented moment was published on social networks and quickly went viral with positive comments about the performance.

“My favorite song with my favorite group”, “But they do understand it” , “Now I did understand what the song says”, “Temon”, reads some of the comments. As recalled, the group from Monsefú announced that it will soon perform at the National Stadium to sing its best hits, just as the Puerto Rican artist did last November.