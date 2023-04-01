Just minutes from the Team 5 offer one of its three massive concerts at the San Marcos Stadium, Teleticket reported that the parking service for those attending the show was cancelled. Through a short statement, the company informed the followers of the cumbia group that, “for internal reasons of force majeure” and unrelated to their company, fans will not be able to park their cars in the Olympic venue.

Teleticket communicates that parking service will not be enabled

The official statement, which informed that the car parking service would not be enabled in the San Marcos Stadium, was given through the Teleticket website; however, the ticketing company claimed no responsibility for the negligence. This, as indicated in their letter, had to do with the parking service operator, which bears the name of Cesia Group SAC.

“On behalf of the company GRUPO CESIA SAC, operator of the Group 5 50th Anniversary Parking service for the dates of the event, We inform the public that there will be NO ACCESS to the parking lot on Friday, March 31, 2023 and Saturday, April 1, 2023for internal reasons of force majeure and unrelated to Teleticket”, read the first paragraph of the message.

Teleticket informs that parking service will not be available. Photo: Teleticket capture

In the same way, they notified how they will proceed with those fans who paid for the car parking service. “We regret the inconvenience this news may cause and we inform you that returns will be managed from Tuesday April 04 so they should be attentive to the review of their email,” they added.

What will be the setlist for Group 5 in San Marcos?

I fell in love with you and what

engine and reason

engine and reason

the rhythm of my heart

you are my good

The spell

Death of love

to cry elsewhere

The phone

The lack that you make me

monsefuana parranda

You didn’t teach me to forget you

Cry Cry

Rematch

Death of love

one night with you

partying the bold

Vermin

The Valentine