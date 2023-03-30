Team 5 gets ready to toast three unique and unrepeatable shows at the San Marcos Stadium. The cumbia orchestra will celebrate its 50th anniversary in style and with all its audience This Friday, March 31, Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2, starting at 7:00 p.m. Let’s remember that ‘El Grupo de Oro del Perú’ sold out all the tickets for these concerts in a matter of minutes. Therefore, in the following note, we will tell you all the details you should know before the show, such as recommendations, what documents you should bring and more.

You can now download the tickets for the Grupo 5 concert. Photo: Instagram

How to get to the San Marcos Stadium for the Grupo 5 concert?

The concerts of Grupo 5 for their 50th anniversary will take place in the St. Mark’s Stadium and they will have three different access routes for all the public who have bought their tickets in different sectors. The same cumbia orchestra shared through its Instagram account how its followers can get to the venue.

People who purchased platinum tickets must enter through door # 1, those with the VIP and preferential sector must enter through door # 6 and those who will be in the stands must enter through door # 5 For more details, please see the following picture.

Access map for the Grupo 5 concert. Photo: Instagram capture

What to bring to the Grupo 5 concert?

For the day of the Grupo 5 concert, it is essential that attendees present their DNI and ticket to enter the San Marcos Stadium. Also, wear comfortable clothes and slippers, for the hours you will have to be on your feet.

Recommendations for the Grupo 5 concert

Each attendee of the Grupo 5 concert must nominate their ticket —also called an e-ticket— when it is downloaded through the Teleticket application or website, in order to enter without inconvenience. In the same way, take the printed ticket as a precaution.

Likewise, fans of the orchestra must arrive in advance at the San Marcos Stadium to be able to enjoy the show from the beginning.

It is forbidden for people to climb on the shoulders of others. If so, the authorities could remove them from the venue and they would miss the show. So is the use of recording and video devices, as well as sharp objects, drones, mirrors, and laser pointers.

Setlist for the Grupo 5 concert

Fans of Grupo 5 will be able to enjoy the group’s best hits at their concert at the San Marcos Stadium. Among the topics, the following stand out:

“I fell in love with you so what”

“Motor and motive”

“Let’s bet I get married”

“The Rhythm of My Heart”

“You are my good”

“The spell”

“Death of love”

“To cry elsewhere”

“The phone”

“The lack that you make me”

“Monsefuana Party”

“You didn’t teach me to forget you”

“Cry Cry”

“Rematch”

“One Night With You”

“Party the black girl”

“The Valentine”

“Vermin”