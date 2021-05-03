Group 5 denounced that their music has been used without their authorization in promoting presidential campaigns for the second round of the elections 2021. Through a statement on their social networks, the orchestra led by Christian Yaipén He alerted his followers to this situation.

In addition, the original group of Monsefú (Chiclayo) announced that legal actions will be taken to find those responsible and that they can be sanctioned for having violated their copyright.

“The Team 5 publicly denounces what is being done illegal use of your name, image and music for the promotion of political campaigns, ”the letter states.

“The legal area of ​​the company carries out the pertinent investigations to identify the authors of the viral videos and WhatsApp chains, where they illegally make use of their name, image and music, which do not have the proper authorization and have a punishable offense in the administrative channels (Indecopi), as well as in the corresponding jurisdictional channels ”, continues the publication on Instagram.

Team 5

The northern cumbia orchestra also approached the JNE to request that it be verified that both Keiko Fujimori and Pedro Castillo carry out their political campaigns without violating the artists’ copyrights.

“The Team 5 asks the National Elections Jury (JNE) to exhort the presidential candidates and their campaign teams to respect copyright and image rights when preparing their political propaganda, ”they state in the statement.

