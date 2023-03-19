the cumbia orchestra Team 5 stood in solidarity with his countrymen Lambayeque, who suffer the ravages of the Yaku cyclone phenomenon. The group sent humanitarian aid to its countrymen in the Monsefú district, Chiclayo province. According to the Ministry of Production, the aforementioned region is the one that registers the most economic losses due to the rains in the country.

The donation was delivered to the collection center set up by the District Municipality of Monsefu, where a team made up of said entity received and selected the goods.

The musicians donated 150 calamines, 10 boxes of tuna, 80 water cans, 10 sacks of rice, among other goods in order to support the affected people. “We do it from the heart (the help),” said one of the representatives of the orchestra.

Lambayeque is the region most affected by Cyclone Yaku

According to what was stated by the Minister of Production, Raúl Pérez Reyes, the Lambayeque region is the region that suffered the most economic losses due to the Cyclone Yaku phenomenon. According to the authority, there is an affectation of S/508 million, amount that could increase if the rains continue in the north of the country.