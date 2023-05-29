They give everything for their audience! A pleasant surprise have been the fans of the Team 5 after that, through his account instagramElmer, Andy and Christian Yaipen confirm a second date for their concert in Ica. Known HERE When will the new Grupo 5 concert be, how to buy tickets and all the details.

When will be the second date of the Grupo 5 concert in Ica?

The members of the Team 5 posted a video on their accounts instagram and Facebookin which they confirmed a second date for their concert in Ica. This new presentation will be held on Friday June 9 at 9 pm and tickets will be on sale virtually. “Thank you very much, friends of Ica. They will be two wonderful dates. We are waiting for you,” reported the members of the musical group.

The members of Group 5 took advantage of their social networks to greet their fans. Photo: Group 5

How to buy tickets for the second date of Group 5 in Ica?

People who wish to attend the second date of the concert of the Team 5 in Ica You can buy your tickets on the virtual platform of teleticket starting Monday May 29 from noon.

Where will be the second date of the Grupo 5 concert in Ica?

Like the first concert date of the Team 5 in Ica which will take place on Saturday June 10, the second appointment will take place in the founded Las Palmeras.