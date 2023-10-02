Group 5 in concert. The chiclayana orchestra from cumbia shared with his fans his agenda for this October. The presentations stand out at least until the fortnight of the month. Among the confirmed dates there are two days that will be carried out abroad. When and where will these events be?

When and where will Group 5 perform in October?

The northern group shared this month’s confirmed concerts. The chosen cities were Tingo María, Huánuco, Pucallpa; Santa Cruz and La Pazin the neighboring country of Bolivia.

October 6: Monte Pardo Club (Tingo María)

October 7: Lawn Tennis Club (Huánuco)

October 8: Yarinacocha Fairgrounds (Pucallpa)

October 13: Vila Bela (Santa Cruz, Bolivia)

October 14: Open-air theater (La Paz, Bolivia).

Confirmed presentations. Photo: Group 5

It should be noted that the ‘Golden Group’ He was in Santiago de Chile. In the southern country, Group 5 had no difficulties in managing to sell out all the tickets and appear at the Movistar Arena.

