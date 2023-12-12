It was confirmed that Group 5 will hold a big concert in January 2024. Through the group's Instagram platform, it was learned that the show will take place in an important northern region. At the same time, it was known in which venue the show would be presented to the delight of all its fans.anatics. Fans left comments in which they were excited.

Where will the first concert that Group 5 will give in January 2024?

According to the poster published by the 'Golden Group', it was confirmed that the first concert in January 2024 will be in the city of Chimbote, Áncash region. “Finally, Chimbote”, “See you in Chimbote”, “Chimbote at last”, specify some of the comments in the publication. Apart from what was mentioned, Group 5 also published the dates for the end of the year concerts.

Monday, December 25: Sullana, at the Club House (Piura)

Thursday, December 28: La Unión – Bajo Piura, at the Unión Stadium (Piura)

Sunday, December 31: Monsefú, at the Monsefú Ranch (Lambayeque)

Schedule for Group 5. Photo: Instagram Group 5

Group 5: in which venue will the 'Golden Group' concert take place in Chimbote?

La Cochera Campestre will be the place that hosts the first concert of Grupo 5 in January 2024. The Chimbotano public is excited to witness the show of the most representative cumbia orchestra in the country.

Group 5 had 150 million views in 2023 on Spotify

Group 5 closes 2023 with several successes and good results. This had a good impact among his fans who recorded up to 150 million views on the Spotify platform. In addition, it was heard in 174 countries.

What are the most listened to songs of Group 5?

'Love returns' 'Engine and motive' 'The rhythm of my heart' 'Pure heart' 'Who heals' 'Mix La Negrita'

