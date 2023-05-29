He Team 5 continues to reap success. This is reflected in their constant performances that attract thousands of fans who seek to hear them in concert or be close to them. Through his social networks, he Team 5 has promoted its next presentation, which will take place in the region of Ica. HERE We tell you when it will be, how to buy tickets and all the details.

When will the Grupo 5 concert be in Ica?

Through his Instagram and Facebook accounts, the Team 5 announced that they will perform at the founded Las Palmeras of Ica next Saturday June 10 at 9:00 pm “See you to dance and enjoy with the Peruvian gold group”, is what can be read in the publication that details ticket sales.

How to buy tickets for the Grupo 5 concert in Ica?

He Team 5 informed through its official platforms that the online ticket sales it will be only for WhatsApp through the number 967 060 783. On the other hand, the face-to-face sale will begin on June 8 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Las Palmeras de Ica.

Currently, the norteña orchestra has reported that the tickets for the tables in the Platinum area are completely sold out.

Virtual ticket sales will only be through WhatsApp. Photo: Group 5

What is the distribution of the areas for the Grupo 5 concert in Ica?

For this Grupo 5 concert in Ica, three zones have been designated. HERE we tell you what they are.

Platinum Zone: it is the closest to the stage. Tickets for this grandstand are already sold out.

VIP zone

General

There are three stands for the Grupo 5 concert in Ica: Platinum Zone, VIP Zone and General. Photo: Group 5

Users denounce disorganization in ticket sales for the Grupo 5 concert in Ica

The controversy did not wait. Dozens of users have denounced a serious disorganization in the sale of tickets for the concert of the northern orchestra in Ica. “Since yesterday no one answers the messages”, “Terrible organization for ticket sales”, “They no longer answer my messages”, “If they answered, it would not be bad”, were some comments from the disgruntled fans.

Grupo 5 releases a new video clip

Group 5premiered on its digital platforms the new live version of “La amante” in collaboration withLuis Enrique. This video clip was filmed at one of the concerts of the Grupo de Oro del Perú.

New concerts for May and June

He Team 5 announced their next concerts in the following regions:

May 26: Joel Gutiérrez stadium, Gregorio Albarracín district (Tacna)

May 27: Kukay events center, Moquegua (Moquegua)

June 3: esplanade of the Chanu barracks, Puno (Puno)

June 4: Fair field, Juliaca (Puno)

June 10: I found La Palmeras, Ica (Ica)

June 11: Julio Luque Tijero Municipal Stadium, Palpa (Ica)

Release concert dates. Photo: Group 5

Group 5: free concert for over 65s

The musical group Grupo 5 and other orchestras will perform from June 23 to July 2 at Vivero Forestal de Chimbote, in the Ancash region, for the celebration of the San Pedrito Integration Fair 2023. It was learned that this event can be accessed without payment by people over 65 years of age.

Group 5: ‘sold out’ in Lima and Arequipa

The 50 years of the cumbia group motivated an unprecedented sales record in the cities of Lima and Arequipa. It took 3 dates at each of these venues to accommodate the high demand from fans avid for the music of the Team 5. The San Marcos stadium and the Beer Garden, respectively, vibrated and will vibrate with the Yaipén.

Group 5 confirms second date in Ica

Given the great demand of fans of the northern group, it was forced to confirm a new date in the city of grapes. Again, their platforms were the official means of communication with listeners. “Icawe want to tell you that we have a second date and it will be this Friday, June 9,” Yaipén is heard saying in chorus. founded Las Palmeras will house the musicians and their followers one day before the first date, which will be on Saturday the 10th. For this occasion, Tickets will be on sale by Teleticket from noon on Monday, May 29.

What happened at the Grupo 5 concert in Tacna?

On Friday May 26, in the district of Gregorio Albarracín, a free concert was held. However, hours later, a large group of people tried to force their way into the Joel Gutiérrez stadium and left several dozen injured. About, Group 5 ruled and established responsibility for the caseabove all, because the organization fell to the commune itself and not to them, who were hired to play.

