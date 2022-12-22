The Team 5 surprisingly confirmed that they will perform a concert in a stadium in the city of Lima. through the platform TikTok, the members of the cumbia orchestra released some clues of what will be their long-awaited show. “It will be a Christmas present for all the fans of Group 5,” commented Christian Yaipén. At the moment, no further details of this presentation are known. Soon, the members will announce in which colossus of the capital they will sing and what the process of acquiring tickets will be like.

“That’s right, it will be the Christmas present for all the fans of Group 5, we announce when it is (concert in) the stadium. They are regalones”, said the coach of “La voz generaciones”. The famous band from the north has a wide repertoire of hits such as: “La culebrítica”, “Motor y motivo”, “Let’s bet I get married”, “El ritmo de mi corazón”, “Alimaña”, among other songs that await play in an upcoming presentation.

Grupo 5 became the most listened to Peruvian cumbia band on Spotify for the third consecutive year

The most recent ranking of the popular music platform confirmed what many expected: Team 5 reached incredible figures in 2022 and became the most listened to Peruvian cumbia band of Spotify. This record continues what was obtained by the band in 2020 and 2021, years in which they were also the most heard.

Grupo 5 once again becomes the most listened to Peruvian cumbia band on Spotify. Photo: Christian Yaipén/Instagram

Municipality of Monsefú tried to suspend the concert of Group 5

In November, the Team 5 He played a free concert for all his fans in Monsefú, Chiclayo district. However, the municipality of that town tried to cancel the show for allegedly not having authorization. In this way, the band had to speak out, stating that they did have all the papers to organize the event.

Group 5’s response. Photo: diffusion

Rombai launched a song with Grupo 5 and Ezio Oliva

The Uruguayan band amazed all their fans by releasing a song with Grupo 5 and the Peruvian singer ezio olive. “You’re going to miss me” is the name of the song. It begins with the voice Christian Yaipén. The official video was released on November 16.

Grupo 5 premieres its new song titled “You’re going to miss me”. Photo: Facebook / Group 5 / Ezio Oliva / Rombai

Grupo 5 fans celebrate song with Rombai

followers of Team 5 They celebrated the collaboration with the Uruguayan band. “You’re going to miss me” ended up enchanting several music fans. “Rombai with Grupo 5, what a fear!”, “What a good cumbia”, were some of the comments from Internet users on Youtube. The theme has more than 400,000 views on the video platform.

Gian Marco challenges Grupo 5 to perform a concert at the National Stadium

During one of the 3 concerts that Grupo 5 offered in the Parque de la Exposición, Gian Marco was one of the brand new guests to surprise the thousands of followers of the group. The singer-songwriter even challenged Christian Yaipén so that the mythical orchestra can perform a presentation at the National Stadium given the success of its three shows.

Gian Marco was present at the Group 5 show in the Parque de la Exposición. Photo: LR composition / Twitter capture

“The work that you are doing with your entire team is incredible. I think it’s time, promise me, that the 51 will be at the National, “she said to the surprise of those present.

Who created Group 5?

The Team 5 It is one of the most requested musical ensembles in Peru. Its success has been increasing with the new leader of the group, Christian Yaipén, achieving massive performances in various parts of the country. However, the one who started this project was Elmer Yaipén Uypán, who together with his brother Víctor Yaipén founded the cumbia orchestra on December 31, 1979.

Elmer Yaipen Uypan, the ‘patriarch’ of cumbia died on November 9, 1999 after suffering a car accident. The artist was in the company of his son and other people in the car when the fatal event occurred, very close to his home located in Monsefú.

Elmer Yaipen Uypán with Grupo 5. Photo: Instagram / Christian Yaipén

The time Group 5 played with Noel Schajris

On November 6, the Team 5 He performed the concert called ‘La noche de oro’ on the occasion of his 50th anniversary and Noel Schajris was one of the artists invited to celebrate with the norteño musical group.

The former member of Without flag He is enormously fond of Peru and he demonstrated it by singing the song “Eres mi bien” by the orchestra led by Christian Yaipén, in this way he made the Lima public that gathered in the Parque de la Exposición dance.

Gian Marco Zignago challenged Group 5 to fill the National Stadium

During ‘La noche de oro’ in November, the singer gianmarco made a peculiar request to Group 5, while both presented “The rhythm of my heart.” Well, the Latin Grammy-winning Peruvian artist challenged Christian Yaipén to fill one of the largest concert venues in our country.

“ It seems to me that it is time for Group 5 to do 2 dates at the National Stadium because they are 50 years of wonderful trajectory, but the work that you are doing with your entire team is incredible. I think it’s time, promise me that the 51 will be in the National “, said the interpreter of” Take her out to dance.

Grupo 5 sang with Daniela Darcourt in ‘La noche de oro’

On the second night of concerts of the Team 5, the singer Daniela Darcourt was one of the guests for her 50 years. In ‘La noche de oro’ hundreds of people enjoyed the best hits from the Monsefú musical ensemble.

The sauce boat intoned along with Christian Yaipen the iconic theme “Who cures it”. Likewise, the well-remembered coach of “La voz Perú” greeted the group for their Golden Weddings and made the audience dance.

The promise of Group 5 to sing at the National

After Gian Marco challenged Christian Yaipén, leader of the Team 5, to sing in the National Stadium, the singer promised that this would happen. “It’s time, promise me, that the 51 will be in the Nacional,” the balladeer proposed.

Without a doubt, the group recently announced a concert in a stadium in the capital. At the moment, it is not confirmed where it would be.