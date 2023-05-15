Group 5 will soon be in Tacna to celebrate the anniversary of the Gregorio Albarracín Lanchipa district. They will share the stage with the folk singer Yarita Lizeth and will make hundreds of citizens spend an unforgettable night.

When will the presentation of Grupo 5 and Yarita Lizeth take place?

Institutional Image Members of the Municipality of Gregorio Albarracín Lanchipa confirmed to The Republic this important concert, which will be held next Friday May 26th. In addition, the stage will be located in the Joel Gutiérrez Stadium and attendees will be able to enter from 4:00 p.m.

Concert in Tacna. Photo: diffusion

In this way, the public will chant the successful songs of Grupo 5, such as “Motor y motivo”, “La culebrítica”, “Apostémos que me casa” and others that will be performed mainly by Christian Yaipen. Meanwhile, Andean music will be in charge of Yarita Lizeth, who will sing one of her recent songs called “Mis cuernos” and other important productions, such as “Corta venas”, “Amigo”, “Amor unrequited”, “Only you” , among others.

What artists will also be there?

So far, it is known that the animation of the concert will be in charge of Katia Palma, actress and television presenter. Other local artists will also be present.

What accounts for the resounding success of Group 5?

Team 5also called the Peru Gold Group, has a long history in the country. His name has earned it over the years and his audience recognizes his style. His music is essential in any celebration. They recently celebrated his 50th birthday in the city of Lima and the results were impressive. Thousands of fans filled the San Marcos stadium and a great sound and lighting production was in progress.

The norteña orchestra achieved a sales success in Lima and Arequipa. Photo: Group 5

When was Group 5 founded?

Grupo 5 is currently one of the most successful cumbia groups in Peru. The orchestra was founded exactly on January 31, 1973 in the district of Monsefú, in Chiclayo (Lambayeque region).

What are the most popular songs of Group 5?

“Motor and motive”

“Let’s bet I get married”

“You are my good”

“The Rhythm of My Heart”

“The spell”

“Vermin”

“Mix chulla life”

