The city of Tacna will live an unforgettable night with Team 5 and Yarita Lizeth. It is a free concert that will bring together hundreds of citizens to celebrate the anniversary of the district of Gregorio Albarracín Lanchipa. Shortly after the musical event, the promoter Chuño.com Producciones reported some of the measures prior to the activity.

When will the presentation of Grupo 5 and Yarita Lizeth take place?

According to the Municipality of Gregorio Albarracín Lanchipa, The concert will take place this Friday, May 26. In addition, the stage will be located in the Joel Gutiérrez Stadium and attendees will be able to enter from 4:00 p.m.

Will there be ticket sales?

For the Grupo 5 and Yarita Lizeth concert in Tacna there will be no ticket sales. This is because the income will be GRATUITOUS and by order of arrival. Attendees will go through a prior security check. The promoters of the event stressed that they will not sell tickets or box.

“Citizens are requested to anticipate their arrival and enjoy this great show. There is not, nor will there be, ticket sales, or box sales, since admission is completely free; There will be few boxes installed and they will be used for guests”, reported Chuño.com Producciones.

However, citizens can participate in the draw for three boxes (eight people) by sharing and following the steps of the Chuño.com Producciones page on Facebook.

Publication of raffle tickets. Photo: Facebook/Chuño.com Productions

Will only citizens of Tacna be able to enter?

No, according to information from the Municipality of Gregorio Albarracín, The entrance to the concert is GENERAL, so there will be no impediments for anyone wishing to attend.

What artists will also be there?

So far, it is known that the animation of the concert will be in charge of Katia Palma, actress and television presenter. Other local artists will also be present.

Sales record in Lima and Arequipa

The 50 years of artistic life of the cumbia group was performed on top. Three days were necessary to accommodate all the fans of the unmistakable style of the Yaipén. The San Marcos stadium, first of all, looked full of people: artists such as Eddy Herrera, Eva Ayllón, Gian Marco, Daniela Darcourt, among others, participated.

Enjoying a private concert by Grupo 5 costs almost S/100,000. Photo: Group 5

Some time later, in the city of Arequipa, a similar thing happened.Team 5offered a third date because the tickets put up for sale sold out in a matter of minutes. Presentations will be on Friday June 16, Saturday June 17 and Sunday June 18. The Beer Garden will host this event.

Group 5 vs. Shakira, Bad Bunny and Karol G.

The premieres of two video clips of the northern group gave the time on the YouTube video platform. The songs “Amor vuelve” and “Eres mi bien”, with Eddy Herrera and Noel Schajris, respectively, were ranked 3 and 5 on the top Trend. The first place was occupied by “Acrostic”; the second, “Where she goes”; and the fourth, “Bitterness.”

What is the most listened to song of Group 5?

The musical group headed by Elmer, Andy and Christian Yaipén has several hits that are heard in different cities of the country and abroad. According to the music platformSpotifythe most listened to song of Group 5 isEngine And Reason. It has a total of 30,880,210 reproductions, according to figures observed as of May 22, 2023.

What are the most popular songs of Group 5?

In addition toEngine And Reasonthe platform ofSpotifycollected figures from the most popular and listened to songs of theTeam 5. HERE we tell you what they are.

The Rhythm of My Heart: 27,876,917 reproductions

Pure Heart: 12,703,682

Who Cures: 12,871,928

Love of My Loves: 20,607,599

