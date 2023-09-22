After much waiting and expectation, the Team 5 and Joey Montana finally released their first song together: ‘Cumbia and beer’. In this artistic collaboration, the Panamanian performer will make his debut within the cumbia genre, led by the singer Christian Yaipén, with whom he had the opportunity to work in 2022 on the talent show ‘La Voz Kids’. Thus, after spending hours sharing between recordings of the well-known singing reality show, both were sharing ideas until they finally joined their voices in a cumbia, which hopes to become a resounding success after its premiere on musical platforms. Both the official song and video clip are available from this Friday, September 22, starting at 10:00 am

Montana is known for composing and releasing songs within the urban genre with songs such as ‘The Melody’, ‘Picky’ and many more, but on this occasion he risked trying new genres, as he said in an interview: “It’s a song I made on those weekends when there was no program. Actually, we have two cumbias made, but we only chose the one we will release. Christian is kind of paranoid about him not revealing the name of the song, but it comes out this month. We also made the video and the song is brutal. It’s full cumbia, I told him that I didn’t want it to sound urban, I wanted to adjust to what he did“, he declared to Correo.

