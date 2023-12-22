GAssociations and residents have made their criticism clear about the planned expansion of the US electric car manufacturer Tesla's factory site in Grünheide. Several objections were received, said the mayor of Grünheide, Arne Christiani (non-party), when asked on Friday. Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg (RBB) previously reported on the deadline for interpreting the documents and for objections.

The critics include the Association for Nature and Landscape in Brandenburg – the citizens' initiative against Tesla. Among other things, she opposes plans to clear forests. This meant that areas for the production of fresh air were lost, according to the statement available to the German Press Agency.

Citizen survey in 2024

Tesla wants to build its own factory station for freight transport, warehouses and a daycare center on an area adjacent to the factory, as the existing site is not sufficient for this. In December 2022, the Grünheide municipal council voted with a majority to draw up a new development plan. Additional forest must be cleared for expansion.

The municipality wants to survey its citizens about the expansion plans next year. The municipal council still has to decide on the development plan. There have already been protests against the expansion.

In Sweden, Tesla is currently effectively prevented from delivering new cars to its customers after the manufacturer lost a court battle against the country's postal service. An appeals court ruling in Sweden means Tesla will not receive license plates for new electric cars. This means customers are unable to drive legally on the roads. Postal workers in Sweden are refusing to process Tesla-related mail in support of the workshop mechanics' strike that began on October 27.







Dispute expands

The dispute over collective bargaining rights in Sweden has already spread to port workers in neighboring Finland, Denmark and Norway, bringing deliveries to a standstill in a regional market larger than Germany. The automaker's aversion to the so-called “Nordic model” of workers' rights has even angered institutional investors such as Nordea Bank and Danske Bank. They wrote to company boss Elon Musk asking him to change his stance.

Sweden's appeals court said the postal service “cannot end the industrial dispute and that its stance of respecting legal industrial disputes does not constitute sabotage,” according to documents reported by Bloomberg. Accepting Tesla's demands would violate the employees' right to take action, it said. Tesla's European spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.

The company has until January 18 to challenge the court ruling. The decision follows a similar setback in another lawsuit by Tesla, which sued the Swedish transport authority over the supply of license plates. Last week, a court temporarily ruled that the automaker cannot collect the license plates directly from the company that makes them.