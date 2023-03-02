Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

Leon Eckert (left) has expressed doubts about Bavaria’s handling of federal funds for refugees in the municipalities. © Montage: Imago/Wolfgang Maria Weber/Political-Moments/Sven Simon/fn

Actually, Christian Lindner and Klara Geywitz were under cross-examination. But an Upper Bavarian Green taunts Bavaria’s handling of funds for refugees.

Berlin/Munich – Dealing with refugees was also on the agenda of the government survey in the Bundestag on Wednesday (March 1). Somewhat unexpectedly, not only Minister of Construction Klara Geywitz (SPD) and Minister of Finance Christian Lindner (FDP) came into the line of fire on the government bench – but also the Bavarian state government of Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU).

The occasion was a through ball from the Upper Bavarian Greens deputy Leon Eckert to Lindner. It is nothing unusual for coalition politicians to pass balls to one another in interviews with ministers rather than to start cross-examination. Eckert’s sardonic swipe at Munich, however, was definitely explosive.

He reported on complaints from the district administrators in his Freising-Pfaffenhofen-Schrobenhausen constituency – the Free State had not paid out the expected amount of federal funds for the care of refugees from Ukraine, Eckert warned. The Bavarian Ministry of the Interior confirmed this indirectly at the request of Merkur.de – but pointed to a problem at the federal level.

Söder unexpected topic in the Bundestag: “Teaching the state government how to deal with money”

“What can you do to teach the Bavarian state government how to handle money?” Eckert’s “question” to Lindner was in the Bundestag. “Incredible!” It sounded from the plenum – possibly from the ranks of the CSU state group. Eckert also demonstratively thanked Lindner for the financial support on the subject of refugees. But there seemed to be a little more behind the small provocation than campaign noise before the Bavarian election.

In his constituency “as everywhere in the Federal Republic of Germany, many refugees from Ukraine are housed,” said Eckert – and conveyed the displeasure of the district administrators.

A spokeswoman for Joachim Herrmann’s (CSU) Ministry of the Interior dismissed the criticism Merkur.de back quite sharply. The statement that “Bavaria regularly collects large sums in the millions from the federal government and leaves the municipalities alone with their costs completely ignores reality,” she emphasized. But she also conceded that the federal government had made 79 million euros available in Bavaria in 2022 for war refugees from Ukraine alone. This money has not yet flowed to the municipalities. However, according to the ministry, this is due to the pending preparatory work of a federal agency.

Ukraine flight: 79 million for municipalities are in Munich – Bavaria is waiting for the federal agency

“The forwarding of the 79 million euros to the municipalities is only possible when reliable, district-specific data on the individual municipalities is available,” the house explained Merkur.de. “A corresponding special evaluation by the statistics service of the Federal Employment Agency will not be available until around the end of April.” The district administrators will have to be patient until Berlin’s money for Ukraine refugees arrives.

However, the problem does not seem to be all alone beyond Bavaria’s borders. A required law had “already been introduced into the state parliament,” it said. So it’s not completely dry yet. In any case, the Ministry of the Interior made a promise: the 79 million euros would be “fully passed on to the municipalities”.

Eckert pointed out when asked by Merkur.de pointing out this law that has not yet been passed: “Nine months later, there is still no law in sight, although the federal funds have long been withdrawn,” he complained. Baden-Württemberg, on the other hand, is able to pay out the funds even without a new law: “For Markus Söder, it’s easy to pass the buck to the federal government in order to distract from its omissions. It seems to be more difficult to distribute the funds in a targeted manner.”

Bayern teasing in the Bundestag: Lindner wants to take Söder and Länder to task

Incidentally, Lindner’s answer in the Bundestag was also somewhat meaningful. At a prime ministers’ conference around Easter, the federal government wants to talk to the heads of the federal states about the issue of migration management and financing, the finance minister explained. And added a side swipe: One must also include in the aid from Berlin, citizen benefit payments to Ukraine refugees – for which the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs is giving around 3.5 billion euros.

The federal states had recently made Lindner responsible again and again and demanded further payments – so far unsuccessful. Regardless of this, the FDP boss promised to have a serious word with Söder and Co. “I take your informed question as an urgently needed appeal to urge the state side not to forget the municipalities either,” he replied to Eckert.

However, the Bavarian Ministry of the Interior also delivered a new complaint. The federal government’s previous commitments “for refugee-related costs” are “completely insufficient” and only cover a fraction of the costs of the federal states and municipalities, it said. “Above all, the municipal costs of accommodation” for refugees on basic income – i.e. especially people from Ukraine – must urgently be taken over in full again by the federal government; as was the case until 2021. So it looks like an explosive meeting in the Easter days. (fn)