A 22-year-old accused of the murder of the 56-year-old businessman was stopped by the carabinieri of the provincial command of Bergamo Anselmo Campa, killed in Grumello del Monte on 19 April. The young man, subjected to arrest as a crime suspect, confessed after hours of interrogation. The victim’s body was found on the evening of the 20th in his home with several shots to the head.

The first inspection had immediately directed the investigations into the restricted family and friends, considering that almost nothing had been taken away and that the conditions of the house made one think of a meeting between the victim and an acquaintance. After watching dozens of video surveillance cameras and testimonies, the investigators had focused on the 22-year-old resident of Grumello del Monte who, explain the carabinieri, until recently had had a romantic relationship with a family member of the victim. The young man who had been heard for several hours contradicted himself several times and in the course of subsequent searches in his workplace and home, he collapsed, confessing to the murder.

