Marko Grujic spoke in a Serbian newspaper about some of the many people interested in him. So he is with Borussia Monchengladbach was (and possibly still is) planned as a substitute for zakaria Werder Bremen on the other hand, he saw no perspective.
For the past two years, Marko Grujic from Liverpool FC was loaned to Hertha BSC. The Berliners would have liked to fetch him a third time, but nothing came of it. In addition to Hertha, there were many interested parties for Grujic, including from the Bundesliga – but in the end the midfielder ended up in Portugal at FC Porto.
According to his own statements, however, he almost had hired Borussia Mönchengladbach – if the foals had sold Denis Zakaria. So Grujic told the Serbian newspaper Alo: “Borussia was a realistic option. Lazaro and Embolo praised me at coach Rose. The move didn’t come about because they couldn’t sell Zakaria, who was currently injured.”
Apparently the foals already had Grujic as a replacement for Denis Zakaria on the list, if the Swiss would change this summer. The injury to the 23-year-old and the tight coffers at all clubs should have excluded this. It is quite possible that the topic will come up again in 2021: It is to be expected that Zakaria will then leave the Gladbacher – and Grujic could follow him. He himself also said: “I think that one day I will work with Rose.”
SV Werder Bremen has also dealt intensively with Grujic and worked on a loan for the 24-year-old to replace Davy Klaassen. “Werder, whose coach Kohfeldt is a good friend of Klopp, has been an issue for a long time,” said the Serb, “but I saw no perspective there.”
“I wanted a stable, ambitious club that played in the Champions League,” said Grujic, “and Porto is just that.” In Bremen he would not have played internationally and in the Bundesliga he probably would have been in the middle of the table at most.
