The metalworkers' unions: “The government brings Chinese producers to Italy”

A turning point in the program which also contains sensitive elements on the political front on the part of the metalworkers' unions which, as reported by Repubblica “they ask the government, the Piedmont Region and the Municipality to «get together, do scouting and bring at least one other Beijing producer to Turin. There is no shortage of space», underline Fim-Cisl, Fiom-Cgil and Uilm-Uil. And they point to the former Maserati factory in Grugliasco, in the Turin hinterland, a site abandoned by Stellantis to move production and workers to Mirafiori”.

The request comes together with a four-point document to consolidate the relaunch of Mirafiori with the commitment of the institutions and the business world to accompany the path. “To guarantee solid growth of the Turin economy – we read in the document – we need first of all to preserve and relaunch Mirafiori, the plant that more than any other in recent years has paid the price of the crisis and lack of investments. In recent history, up to the first 2000s, the historic plant produced 200 thousand cars with six types of models. From that period, following the company's decision to create the Luxury Hub, in a market context which also suffered a slowdown due to the pandemic, production dropped, reaching its lowest point in 2019 with only 21 thousand cars produced”.

Fim, Fiom, Uilm denounce “the dramatic almost zero production of Maserati brand models, which from 55 thousand units produced in 2017 and destined for mainly foreign markets, will probably close 2023 at 8 thousand. The electric 500 alone, which will probably bring 2023 production to around 78 thousand units, is not sufficient to guarantee the production mission of the plant and the employment stability of the current employees. Furthermore, Mirafiori has also seen its workforce significantly reduced, going from 21 thousand in 2008 to the current 15 thousand, which means a negative change of almost 29% of employees”.

Fim Fiom Uilm, asking for the involvement of local institutions and businesses, sets itself 4 objectives: assigning new models capable of guaranteeing the production mission of the Mirafiori plant; address the registry crisis of the Stellantis workforce, whose average age stands at 56 years; implement the production of components linked to the production and development of eco-friendly cars; enhance Turin's strategic role as a research and planning hub.

“Fim, Fiom Uilm of Turin – explain Rocco Cutrì of Fim, Edi Lazzi of Fiom and Luigi Paone of Uilm – despite having favorably welcomed the investments announced by Stellantis in the Turin area, which should materialize with the creation of the recycling hub, of the Green Campus, the Battery Technology Center and the assignment of a new hybrid gearbox, I am firmly convinced that it is necessary to put the Mirafiori plant at the center of attention to relaunch it in all its potential, having a well-defined project to share and decide with the management of Stellantis, the companies, the local institutions, i.e. the Municipality of Turin and the Piedmont Region, and the confederations of CGIL, CISL and UIL, establishing a permanent table”.

