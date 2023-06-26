Note: This article contains spoilers. Do not read any further if you still want to watch the series.

spoiler alertThe last minutes of the fourth episode of the fifth season of the Videoland series Macro Mafia have left viewers in shock. For days, fans of the series have not spoken about the gruesome plot twist. The makers receive compliments, but in the meantime it is also raining conspiracy theories among the large group of fans of the series.



Nasrdin Dchar and Achmed Akkabi have been from the first episode of Macro Mafia a regular part of the cast. The latter was even involved in the development of Videoland’s success series. Their characters Pencil (Dchar) and Pope (Akkabi) have been at each other from the start. They are both responsible for the murder of their loved one. Pope even shot twice into the pregnant belly of Pencil’s wife. See also United States | The longest sentence for the Capitol riot so far – Ten years in prison for a former police officer

Pencil’s Revenge

In the episode that came online on Friday, it’s time for revenge. Pencil has been forced to work with Pope for some time, but is looking for a solution. It is offered to him by drug lord Tia Alvarez, who is done with Pope’s hot temper. Because of him, their drug trade is too much in the spotlight through attacks and various murders. She prefers the calmer and smarter Pencil. Pope is now busy with plastic surgery and wants to have a new appearance. In the clinic where this has to happen, the spectacular denouement in the duel between the ruffs takes place. Pencil had an accomplice hide a weapon in a toilet. When Pope is on the operating table, he disables his security guards. Eventually, Pencil enters the operating room where Pope is under anesthesia. There he demands alcohol and adrenaline, and then shoots the medics. Then Pencil pours the alcohol over his rival’s body and wakes him up with the adrenaline. Groaning in pain, the drug lord shoots up. If Pencil can look him in the eye, he will shoot Pope in the heart. Then Pencil sets fire to the corpse and flees. See also Aston Martin and Volvo are group members again!

Ahmed Akkabi as Pope. © RTL/Videoland



Conspiracy theories about Macro Mafia

The violent plot twist in which – perhaps – the protagonist dies, leaves viewers in shock. On the Instagram page of Macro Mafia (quite popular with 132,000 followers) it rains reactions. ‘This episode is really from another world’, ‘not normal this episode, I’m just sick’ and ‘I sweated this episode like I ran a marathon’ are just a few of the many comments. Meanwhile, fans are also sending in conspiracy theories en masse, because they cannot believe that Pope is really dead. For example, someone writes: ‘Careful viewers know that Pope arranged a doppelgänger for that so-called operation. Pope returns surprisingly. Pope’s mirror scene, look closely.’ Yet another speculates that it was a preconceived plan by Pope and Tia Alvarez to test whether Pencil can be trusted. Dchar seems to crush that hope in any case, according to his words at RTL Boulevard. “There are whole conspiracy theories that it cannot be true. It really is a bomb what is happening on social media. To lose such an important character in a series is a really big moment. Everyone came to the set to be there for a while.” See also Flatiron Building in New York: Iron building auctioned for $ 190 million

It is striking that Pope’s death comes halfway through the fifth season, with another season and a half to follow before the series ends. Still, Dchar believes the series can continue without the iconic character of Pope. ,,It was also the case in season two, when Muis (Oussama Ahammoud, ed.) died. How can we go on without Mouse? But you can always keep going and we have an incredibly good team of writers for that.”

