Gruesome discovery in Messina: mother and daughter found dead in their home

Two women, mother and daughter respectively of 89 years old and 62 years oldwere found lifeless in their home on Viale Annunziata in Messina. The bodies were found in bed. The alarm was raised by their neighbors who had not seen them for several days. they smelled a strong odor coming from the apartment where the two women lived. Apparently mother and daughter were very reserved and close to each other. On site the police, the fire brigade, the scientific police and an ambulance from 118.