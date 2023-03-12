A young hiker made a gruesome discovery last night. Along a remote road in Lülsdorf, a town just south of Cologne, he saw two sneakers protruding above the roadside. Looking closer, he saw that the shoes belonged to a body that had been dumped upside down in a sewer shaft.

The man called the police at 01:40 in the night, very frightened, writes the General Anzeiger, a regional newspaper. Agents still had a lot of work to get the body out of the shaft. The hole was filled with stone grit, which the police had to dig out first. Then the heavy body was hoisted up with the necessary effort.

It turned out to be a dead man, who was wrapped in a blanket that was full of blood. The German police have now discovered that it is a 46-year-old man who lived a little further in the village. A suspect has also been arrested, a 40-year-old man who was staying in the victim’s apartment. The cause of the shocking event is still unknown. See also Materials Sciences | The smart skin sprayed on the hands turns a table surface into a keyboard - the graphics show how it works

One and a half meters deep

The police suspect that the grit was shoveled into wheelbarrows at a horse riding center a hundred meters from the dumping site and driven to the well, where it was tipped over the corpse. The question is whether it was also the intention that the dead body was discovered so quickly. The regional newspaper writes that the perpetrator or perpetrators may not have known that the well was only one and a half meters deep.

This is a rain drain, which is normally opened once a year for inspection. The well is located in the verge between the road and the footpath. The area around the shaft was cordoned off for forensic investigation. Photos taken on Sunday night show police investigators shining flashlights into the well. More arrests are not ruled out.

Watch our news videos in the playlist below: