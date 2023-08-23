FromJohannes Welte close

The glaciers of the Alps are melting at record speed this summer – and revealing their secrets. In Tyrol, the body of a mountain hiker who had been missing since 2001 was found at almost 3,000 meters.

Lienz – A mountain guide made a terrible discovery on the Schlatenkees in the Venice Group in East Tyrol: he found a glacier corpse at around 2900 meters. He called the police, who reported the find on Friday (August 18) on Tuesday (August 22).

Ski tourer from Austria has been missing since 2001

A backpack was also found a short distance from where the body was found, which was identified as belonging to the man who was found dead – most likely a local climber who was reported missing in 2001. In addition to cash, a bank card and driver’s license were also found, which belonged to a 37-year-old Austrian who was traveling with ski touring equipment.

The alpine police in Lienz took over further investigations and the body was recovered with the support of a police helicopter. A final identification of the dead will only be possible after a DNA comparison, the results of which should be available in a few weeks.

Already the second ice mummy on the same glacier

A glacier corpse was only discovered on the Schlatenkees in July, which may have been buried in the ice for several decades. At an altitude of 2,796 meters near the Neue Prager Hütte, hikers discovered body parts and bones. Here, too, a DNA comparison is being carried out in the Innsbruck forensic medicine department. The body of a World War I mountain soldier was recently discovered in the melting glacier ice in Trentino, Italy.

