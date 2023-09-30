Gruber falls back into it, after the sanctions of the Lazio ODG he puts back the 40 thousand euro earrings. VIDEO

Lilli Gruber he could do it anymore. The news spreads airs a new “episode” of the saga of the host’s extra-luxury earrings Half past eight.

Well, in the last few days one of the correspondents of the Canale 5 program had highlighted the fact that Gruber had recently set aside her splendid earrings “for costume jewellery, much less expensive than the pendants (worth even over 41 thousand euros ) worn in the past”. Indeed, in one episode the always well-groomed Lilli had chosen to appear in the studio “with a naked ear”.

This is perhaps because, Pinuccio reported, “according to the site Professionereporter.eu Gruber would have recently been sanctioned – after reports from Strip – with a warning from the Disciplinary Council of the Odg of Lazio for having advertised fashion brands, armchairs and earrings in the weekly magazine I Woman of the Corriere della Sera“.

Well, as Libero reports, “last night Gruber she showed up with the infamous earrings” whose value had already been quantified at around 34 thousand euros. “She used a bit of costume jewellery, like methadone – comments the correspondent sardonically Strip – but then he was stronger than her, she fell back into the ear tunnel. He has heard of millionaires’ jewels…”.

