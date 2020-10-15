Groww is a leading online demat trading and direct mutual fund investment platform. Groww has more than 9 million user base. Groww provides an investment platform free of cost. This means you can invest in mutual funds and equity without transaction or subscription charges. If you are a newbie or beginner and exploring an online discount broking platform you should consider Groww in your evaluation. Groww provides a fast, easy, and transparent online platform on the website as well as app. Here is a complete review of Groww.

Groww review

Groww is easy to use investment platform trusted by millions of Indians. Groww is using the latest technology and provides a lightning-fast trading experience. They also claim that data stored on their platform is fully encrypted and secured. Key Features of Groww are given below.

Groww Key Features

Do not miss below posts –

Investment in Direct Mutual Funds, Stocks, Fixed Deposit & Gold

Free Investment – No Transaction Charges, No Subscription Charges

Facility to Invest in US Stock Market

Anywhere anytime access

35+ Mutual Fund Partners

Easy to use and Lighting fast platform

IPO Investment Facility

Trading facility with intraday and margin

eNACH to automate SIP facility

Digital Gold and Gold ETF investment facility

Charting tool facility

Dashboard view with real-time market data update

Few Order placement steps

Groww charges

Groww is a free platform that provides equity delivery free of cost. However, for an intraday order, you need to pay charges. Brokerage Charges of the Groww platform are given below. Please note that Groww is not providing a commodity trading facility.

Also Read – 10 Best Mobile Trading App in India 2020

Groww Brokerage Charges

Description Charges Equity Delivery Charges Zero Equity Intraday Trading 20 Rs per Order Equity Future Trading 20 Rs per Order Equity Options Trading 20 Rs per Order Currency Future Trading 20 Rs per Order Currency Options Trading 20 Rs per Order Minimum Brokerage Zero Margin Money Zero Commodity Trading NA

Groww Demat Account Opening Charges

Account Opening Charges – NIL

Demat AMC Charges – Rs.300 per annum

Trading AMC Charges – NIL

Groww provides free account opening facility. Trading AMC charges for the Groww is also NIL. You have to pay Rs.300 per year for Demat AMC charges.

How to Open Demat Account at Groww?

The step by step process of opening a Demat Account at Groww is given below.

Visit https://groww.in and click on Login / Register Button.

You can enter your email address or click on login with Google (if you have a google account)

Now you need to provide your mobile number for verification.

You will be sent with OTP for mobile number verification.

Now, you need to provide your PAN card data. Once your PAN card data is verified you need to enter the date of birth, gender, and other information.

You also need to provide Aaddhar Number as well as one passport size photograph.

Next step is providing your bank information along with IFSC code. Once you are done with that you need to digitally sign the form before submitting it.

The process of activation of your account will take 2-3 days. All given information by you will be verified and your account will be opened. Your login details will be shared to you on your email address.

Groww Mobile App – Trading Platform

Groww Mobile App is a user-friendly app that is easy to operate. It provides a dashboard view for tracking all your investments. UI of this app is very simple and any millennials can easily operate this app. The information provided on this platform is free and easy to understand.

You can invest your money using this app with a few clicks. You will get real-time notifications.

KYC via this account is paperless and happens with a click of a button. You can get a mutual fund SIP calculator to get an idea about estimated returns. This app also provides the facility of single-click buy / sell shares.

This app also offers beautiful visualization and charts including price movements, historical performance. The information given on the app will help you to take an informed decision.

You can also get complete stock analysis with company financials, balance sheet and P&L statement on the app.

Pros

Free investment platform

Flat rate of trade of any volume

Facility of doing transactions on web as well as application

Excellent use of technology

Platform is very fast and provides multiple investment option

Direct mutual fund investment facility

Very good customer support services

Cons

Commodity Trading not available

No Forex Facility available at Groww platform

Insurance facility is not available at Groww platform

3-in-1 Account not available

Stock Recommendation facility not available

No Robo Advisory Facility

Final takeaway

Groww is an excellent platform that provides direct mutual fund, equity, and trading facility. A technology-enabled fast platform is a plus point for the Groww. The application provided by Groww is extremely good.

In short, Groww is becoming popular due to features, benefits, free, and faster services.

Have you opened an account with Groww?

Do share your experience in the comment section given below about Groww Review.

Please share Groww Review on your Facebook and Twitter Handel.

Subscribe to Blog