Dhe expectations weren’t huge anyway. The plans of the German Finance Minister Christian Lindner to boost the German economy with the help of the Growth Opportunities Act were not considered a great success. Nevertheless, German entrepreneurs had hoped for impulses from Berlin – these are now missing after the veto of Family Minister Lisa Paus (Greens).

Folkmar Ukena, President of the Nordmetall Employers’ Association and Managing Partner of the Leda furnace builder in Leer, then also expressed “absolute horror at the loss of competence of our federal government.” Even before the summer break, the mood in the economy was bad because it became clear that the energy-intensive Industry “out in the rain”. “If the traffic light government then fails to get through such a tiny little reform as a growth opportunities law, in a mood that makes it absolutely necessary for a positive signal to be sent – that’s an absolute catastrophe.”

All transformation processes are aimed at protecting the climate. But not only does one lose one’s desire and joy, but one simply despairs of the abundance of political demands. “I have the greatest understanding that the investments for the necessary transformation are being placed abroad. But we need such investments for the future viability of our country.” In the case of the furnace manufacturer Leda, the aim is to use a melting process with electrical energy instead of coke for the production of iron and steel. With regenerative energy, CO 2 save on. “If I had already made this investment, then I would be broke tomorrow at the current electricity prices.”

Every day that passes before the transformation can be tackled, one suffers from too much bureaucracy and high energy costs. The money box that was created for this transformation is being plundered more and more every day. This makes the chance of entering the transformation process worse. “I will try to buy these products abroad. This is of course a high loss of added value in Germany and a loss of jobs.”



Reinhard Tweer is proud that he pays his 280 employees in the foundry according to the general wage agreement and does not employ any temporary workers. Tweer supplies components for cranes, trains, concrete pumps or road construction. The managing director of the family business is worried about the price of electricity, last year the costs for this increased by 14 million euros. “What do I say to our customers who operate worldwide,” he asked Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) on Wednesday evening at the Entrepreneurs’ Day in Düsseldorf. The customers migrated abroad, the company lost orders. “And if we have to get bus parts from Turkey or Asia, then I think that’s a bad thing for climate protection,” says Tweer.







The entrepreneur is one of 550 guests and many of them are primarily concerned with energy costs that evening. However, the Chancellor has reiterated his rejection of a subsidized industrial electricity price. “We cannot afford a long-term subsidy of electricity prices with the watering can and will therefore not give it either,” he said in his speech at the Entrepreneur Day. “That would be economically wrong, fiscally unsound and would certainly create the wrong incentives,” said Scholz. Of course, politicians have to think about how industrial electricity prices are falling, but that will happen quickly with an accelerated expansion of renewable energies and grid connection.