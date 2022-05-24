After five seasons at the wheel of the Mercedes – with which he won 10 GPs, becoming vice-world champion on two occasions – Valtteri Bottas has turned the page in view of the 2022 world championship, also due to the simultaneous promotion of George Russell from Williams to the reigning champion team. Today, in fact, the Finn wears the suit ofAlfa Romeo, with which he is not at all disfiguring despite the unpromising general expectations of the eve. With the exception of the Saudi Arabian GP, ​​the number 77 has always finished in the points in the first five races of the championship, taking a 5th place in Imola as the best provisional result.

These performances are also made possible thanks to constants progress of the simulator in Hinwil, where the historic Sauber which manages the Alfa Romeo brand in F1 is based. Improvements also resulting from the huge investments of the same Swiss team, which strongly believed in the C42 project brought to the track by Bottas and his teammate Guanyu Zhou, in his first year in the Circus.

In the week leading up to the drivers at the Spanish Grand Prix, the 32-year-old from Nastola remarked that there are still differences between the Alfa Romeo simulator and the Mercedes one, while not hiding a certain satisfaction for the rapid developments of the former: “The first time I tried the Alfa Romeo Sauber simulator – He admitted – I felt that there was a big gap compared to that of Mercedes, because the latter started a long, long time ago, while our team only started a few years ago. So, of course, there is to be recovered. But from the first time I tried it to what it is now, it’s already vastly improved and this year, especially in the last two events, it has been a really useful tool to support the race weekend “.

In addition, Bottas can also share the data of his work in the factory with those detected by Zhou and the third driver Robert Kubica, with one of the three who, alternatively, guarantees a daily work in Hinwil: “THE progressin this sense, they have been fast and continue – he remarked – and it is already a great tool. Obviously there are still improvements to be made; I made my contribution based on my experience, and I’m sure it helped me in some situations as well. For example, in Miami it was really useful to know the track and try some different set ups or wing levels, so you can get an idea before hitting the track ”.