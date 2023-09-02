The performance of the Mexican economy during the first five years of the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador has been uneven. The country was the last among its Latin American peers to recover after the pandemic, its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is stagnant and public investment fell. At the same time, the debt did not skyrocket, oil production rose marginally, and the currency strengthened significantly.

López Obrador’s six-year term began prematurely and with a coup. In October 2018, a month before he took power, the president-elect announced that he would cancel a mega-project of the Administration in progress, the new airport for Mexico City. The markets sold their positions in pesos and, astonished, many foreign businessmen paused their investment plans in the country. At that time, the yardstick was set to measure the performance of the second largest economy in Latin America between 2018 and 2024 and, perhaps, it was set too low.

Then came the bills to reverse the opening to the energy sector inherited from the previous president. Along the way, the United States restricted its trade with China, benefiting Mexico. Promises of foreign investment have generated optimism. Analysts and experts skeptical of the current government have improved their perspectives. Everything indicates that the president enjoys the benefit of having started the race with low expectations.

Growth

The record “cannot be measured just by taking economic growth into account, especially when the pandemic hit,” says Gabriel Casillas, chief economist for Mexico at Barclays investment bank. The country’s GDP fell 0.1% between 2019 and 2022 and did not return to its pre-pandemic level until the third quarter of last year. Casillas argues that the recovery was slow because in Mexico, unlike other countries, the government refused to implement fiscal stimuli to help companies during the lockdowns.

Barclays estimates that GDP will grow 3% this year. “After having touched pre-covid levels, we have seen quite rapid growth,” says Casillas, “and I think that this is important because it is no longer just growth from returning to pre-covid levels, but rather that it has already It has been growth for other reasons.”

One of those reasons is the United States, a world power that has surprised analysts by not falling into recession in the last two years. Exports are one of the four pillars of the Mexican economy (along with tourism, remittances and oil) and at a time when the US has done everything possible to stop buying from China, Mexico has comfortably occupied part of the ground lost by the Asian giant.

The commercial exchange between both countries is more intense than ever, despite official disputes that have been made, by both, within the framework of the free trade agreement, the TMEC. The protectionist energy policy and the ban on transgenic corn are in violation of USMCA, argues the White House. “The truth is that it does not contribute to having a good commercial relationship with the United States,” says Casillas, “but it is not something that is considered serious either. It’s more of a political friction.”

fiscal responsibility

Much has been said that this was not a government that spent recklessly, but the assertion that the debt did not increase is not entirely true, says Mariana Campos, director of the non-profit analysis and advocacy center México Evalúa y former official of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit. Her organization estimates that the historical balance of the public sector’s financial requirements, the broadest measure of debt, will be between 4% and 5% higher than that left by the previous Administration.

“The financial requirements of the public sector have exceeded what is established in the debt program for three consecutive years,” says Campos. “If you look back, this has only happened once before, it’s not really the norm. The Mexican government has always distinguished itself by being disciplined. However, the situation of such low growth, of income and of the growth of some expenses has made this impossible”, he explains.

Campos points out that, although one of the Administration’s achievements has been its ability to collect tax debts from large taxpayers from years ago, the country still does not collect enough taxes to improve the quality of life of citizens. México Evalúa estimates that the country collects about 18% of GDP in taxes, compared to the 22% regional average.

“One of the president’s most important mottos has been that he will not carry out a tax reform. In my opinion, one of his functions is to ensure that there is adequate collection. That promise is obviously aimed at not facing a political cost of collecting more taxes, when in reality what they would have to think about is what Mexicans need for their development,” says the specialist.

Pemex’s debt

“Many did not expect the president’s fiscal responsibility,” says Casillas, for his part. “How many people said at the beginning of the six-year term that Mexico was going to lose investment grade? That hasn’t happened. There is still a year to go, but I hope it doesn’t happen”, adds the economist. So far in the six-year term, Mexico continues to enjoy its investment grade, but the state oil company, a priority for López Obrador, has not.

The Government has offered aid to the indebted Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) of about 1% of GDP. This did not save the company from falling into “junk” debt status, for which it pays higher interest. “This administration has had to deal with the over-indebtedness left by the previous Administration and the markets have been very negative towards Pemex for having so much debt. But there have been chiaroscuro ”, he assures.

For example, it has been the first Administration in almost two decades that has been able to raise oil production, albeit marginally. “Given the Administration’s perspectives and ideology, I think it has come out quite well,” says Casillas.

hard currency

López Obrador’s economic record has not only been better than expected, but it has been better than that of most peer emerging countries. Peru, Chile and Colombia live under the threat of social and/or political instability, for example, while China, the world’s second largest emerging market (after India), struggles to grow without relying on trade with the US. sample, is the exchange rate, which has strengthened close to 15% against the dollar in the last two years. This has to do with the fact that interest rates on instruments denominated in pesos are very attractive.

“All the other central banks of emerging and developed countries have also raised rates, so we cannot talk about an artificial issue. There are other international issues that have caused the peso to be strong as well”, such as the impact on peer countries due to the war in Ukraine, the instability in Turkey and the trade war between the US and China. “There are external forces, yes, but this would not happen if the country’s outlook was not good,” says Castillas.

Poverty

In order to have a healthy report card, the government has stopped spending on the things that are most important to Mexicans, Campos argues. While Pemex and the large infrastructure works take large slices of the budget, spending on health, education and the national care system has been reduced. Public finances are compromised in the very long term, since the Government increased spending on pensions for the elderly. “It is a success, because the Government has to recognize a historical social liability,” says Campos, “but what seems to me to be irresponsible is not having wanted to discuss sources of financing so that the situation is sustainable.”

According to the most recent data, almost nine million people have been lifted out of poverty so far in the six-year term, driven mainly by an improvement in their income. But the number of people in extreme poverty remains the same and access to services worsened for the majority.

“If we imagine the situation as a family economy, this is as if a house had little income in the short term, so they decide that the son should no longer study,” explains Campos, “suddenly more money will come in available to spend. You are going to have to go on a trip, change some furniture, yes, but at the cost of your son not being educated. What you are causing to the son is poverty in the future”.

“It is good that poverty has decreased, but the measures to alleviate poverty also have to be sustainable,” says the specialist.

