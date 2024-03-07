Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/03/2024 – 15:01

The Federal Reserve (Fed, the North American central bank) states that the growth of household and corporate debt slowed sharply in 2023 as a whole. Household debt grew 2.7% in 2023, when over the last two previous years the increase had been almost 7%.

The rise in debt growth in the corporate non-financial sector, in turn, slowed to 2.2% in 2023, the lowest level recorded for this segment since 2010.

The information is contained in a quarterly report on the country's financial accounts, published this Thursday, 7th.

Only household debt in the country grew 2.4% in the fourth quarter, in the annual comparison, which reflects the moderate growth in both mortgage debt and non-mortgage consumer credit.

Debt growth for non-financial companies slowed to 0.8% in the fourth quarter, in a more modest context of net debt issuance and weaker growth in loans.

The Fed points out that the net worth of families and non-profit organizations increased by US$4.8 trillion in the fourth quarter, to US$156.2 trillion, driven mainly by strong gains in corporate shares.