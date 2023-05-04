International students are still happy to choose a Dutch university of applied sciences or university, but the strong increase of recent years is starting to level off. This academic year, more than 122,287 foreign students studied in the Netherlands, an increase of 7 percent compared to a year earlier, but a much lower growth percentage than in previous years. Then the number invariably increased by 10 to 12 percent.

Read also: The ‘internationals’ keep coming to the universities, but resistance is growing



That appears on Wednesday from published figures from Nuffic, a Dutch interest group for the internationalization of education. According to Nuffic researcher Saoradh Favier, since 2016 the international student population has grown annually by around 10 percent. Since 2014, the growth rate has not been as low as in the past academic year, says Favier.

The researcher also speaks of a “break in the trend” when it comes to new registrations: with an increase of 0.4 percent, they remained virtually the same, while the growth a year earlier still amounted to 15 percent. About 20 percent of all new enrollments come from foreign students. More than 85,000 international students went to university, less than half of that number (36,682) are studying at a university of applied sciences.