The European Union (EU) embargo on oil products may lead to a decrease in refining in the Russian Federation in 2023, but these volumes will be replaced by an increase in oil exports. This was announced on December 25 by Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexander Novak.

“If there are problems with the sale of petroleum products, oil refining to some extent can be replaced by additional volumes of oil exports,” he is quoted as saying. TASS.

Novak stressed that the embargo may not affect the processing of hydrocarbons in the Russian Federation, then the ratio of production, processing and exports will remain.

Earlier on Sunday, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov noted that Moscow would not supply oil at prices set by the West as a matter of principle, but would look for new markets and logistics even with rising costs. He recalled that sanctions against Russia are very expensive for Europe itself. Only the United States benefits from them.

Also in December, Novak said that in response to the price ceiling, Russia plans to ban the supply of oil and petroleum products to countries that will require compliance with this condition in contracts. Moscow is ready to cut oil production, which could reach 5-7% early next year, the vice-premier said.

On December 5, an embargo on Russian oil supplied by sea to the EU came into force. The EU states agreed on an adjustable price ceiling for energy resources from the Russian Federation, transported by sea, at the level of $60 per barrel.

The restriction will not affect fuel supplies via the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic. And from February 5, 2023, restrictions on the supply of petroleum products from Russia to European countries will come into effect.