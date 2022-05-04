Home page World

The Rügenwalder Mühle offers more and more products that are vegetarian or vegan. © Arnulf Hettrich/imago

Due to good business with vegan and vegetarian products, the meat manufacturer Rügenwalder Mühle has recorded an increase in sales.

Bad Zwischenahn – Thanks to good business with vegan and vegetarian products, the meat manufacturer Rügenwalder Mühle has posted a strong increase in sales. In the 2021 financial year, 263.3 million euros were generated, which corresponds to an increase of 12.7 percent compared to the previous year, as the company based in Bad Zwischenahn announced on Monday. According to its own statements, Rügenwalder sold more vegan and vegetarian products than classic meat and sausage products for the first time in one financial year.

“We are pleased that we are still on course for growth, especially in the area of ​​meat alternatives,” said CEO Michael Hähnel. The aim is to expand this further. A new production site in Goldenstein in the district of Vechta was acquired for this purpose. The company from Lower Saxony does not disclose which profit figures result from the turnover. According to the company, it employs 851 people.