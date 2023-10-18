“In the last school year 2022/2023, with our volunteers we measured and weighed 373 children in class, twice and six months apart, and then we had the data evaluated by pediatric endocrinologists who have long supported us in our activity. The results show that 23.2% of children did not develop a growth rate appropriate to their age. An important fact that confirms what the association has been supporting for some time: it is necessary to expand knowledge of this rare disease in the population in order to allow many more people to reach the diagnosis in time and carry out correct treatment. A long-acting GH administration solution can certainly facilitate therapy management, improve adherence and the quality of life of young patients.”

Thus at Adnkronos Health Cinzia Sacchetti, president of A.Fa.DOC, Association of Families of Subjects with Growth Hormone Deficiency and other Rare Pathologies, on the occasion of the presentation today in Rome of somatrogon, the therapeutic innovation developed by Pfizer indicated for the treatment of growth hormone (GH) deficiency in pediatric age with weekly administration.

Dealing with short stature creates numerous psychological problems in children and especially in adolescents. The problems linked to this rare disease and its management “are not always clearly evident – adds Sacchetti – which is why it is crucial to spread knowledge as much as possible, so that parents understand how important it is to monitor the growth of their children and that family paediatricians know direct and guide them towards the figure of the endocrinologist specialist and for multidisciplinary management from a psychological point of view”.