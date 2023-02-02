According to a statement by the Central Bank of Egypt, on Thursday, the number of tourist arrivals to Egypt increased by 52.2 percent in the same period, to record about 3.4 million tourists.

On the other hand, the proceeds of non-oil merchandise exports to Egypt increased during the same period by 5.1 percent, to record about $6.3 billion, compared to $6 billion in the previous fiscal year.

The increase in oil exports also contributed to the stability of Egypt’s oil trade balance deficit at $106 million, as petroleum exports increased by 27.8 percent, to record $3.7 billion in the period from July to the end of September 2022, compared to $2.9 billion a year ago.

The statement indicated that the deficit in the current account account had improved, declining by 20.2 percent, and recording about $3.2 billion, compared to $4 billion in the same period a year earlier.

The capital and financial transactions account recorded a net inflow of $4.4 billion, as a result of the improvement in net foreign direct investment in Egypt in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2022-2023, to record $3.3 billion.

The Central Bank of Egypt statement indicated that the revenues of the Suez Canal rose in the first quarter of the fiscal year by 19.1 percent, to record about two billion dollars, compared to 1.7 billion in the comparative period, as a result of the increase in the net tonnage that crossed the canal by 13.8 percent.

The net inflow of foreign direct investment into Egypt doubled, to record about $3.3 billion in the first quarter of the fiscal year, compared to $1.7 billion a year earlier.

Egypt recorded a total surplus in the balance of payments in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, amounting to $523.5 million.