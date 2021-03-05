The National People’s Congress (ANP) of China set this Friday, contrary to expectations, an economic growth target for 2021 above 6 percent, in addition to increasing its Defense budget and promoting a new development pattern focused on innovation to achieve technological self-sufficiency in the coming years.

At the opening of the year’s political summit, which will set China’s goals for the next five years And even up to 2035, Prime Minister Li Keqiang further announced that the country will significantly increase its investment in Research and Development and reduce its carbon emissions by 18 percent in 2025.

The highlight is China’s plan to intensify its offensive to impose its will on Hong Kong, with an electoral reform that will allow you Exclude of the elections to the candidates of the pro-democracy opposition, arguing that only the “patriots” will be able to do so.

A giant screen shows President Xi Jinping at the National People’s Congress in Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg

The National People’s Assembly (ANP), which began its annual plenary session on Friday with the presence of some 3,000 deputies, will have to vote on Thursday on the reform project, which according to opponents of the communist government end democracy in the former British colony.

The European Union (EU) threatened China on Friday with taking “additional steps in response to the deterioration of political freedoms and human rights in Hong Kong,” and asked it to consider the “political and economic implications” of that electoral reform. Beijing has already warned the international community not to intervene.

The EU, the United Kingdom and the United States accuse Beijing of violating the terms of the retrocession of the former British colony to China in 1997, which supposedly guarantee a democratic functioning in Hong Kong until 2047.

“If these measures are taken, and they certainly will, the voice of the opposition will be silenced,” said Willy Lam, an expert from the Chinese University of Hong Kong. “This will eliminate what is left of the opposition“he added.

The National People’s Assembly began its annual session on Friday. Photo: AFP

The ANP already imposed the law on national security last year in the autonomous territory that has curtailed political freedoms, in reaction to the massive 2019 demonstrations against the Chinese government and the local pro-Beijing executive.

This week, 47 Democratic militants have been jailed under the charge of “subversion” provided for by this law.

As Hong Kong’s legislative elections, originally scheduled for September, approach, Beijing has already stated its intention that only the “patriots” rule this financial metropolis of seven million inhabitants.

New pattern of development

“Innovation is at the heart of China’s modernization drive. We will strengthen our science and technology to provide strategic support for development,” the prime minister said.

He explained that they plan to develop the national laboratories, make “breakthroughs in essential technologies in key sectors” and implement a ten year plan in basic research, whose budget will grow by 10.6 percent in 2021.

Chinese spending on R&D will increase more than 7 percent in each of the years of the five-year plan, an increase higher than that already registered in the last five years and that in 2020 represented 2.4 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Li said that will develop the digital industry for which China will accelerate the already considerable implementation of 5G networks in the country.

He indicated that they will work to build “a strong domestic market” and “take advantage of the flows of the domestic economy” to make China “a important magnet for global factors of production and resources “promoting a” positive interaction “between domestic and international circulation.

Green development

In this sense, he affirmed that they will facilitate the transition from the Chinese growth model to another of “green development” which will promote “high standard” environmental protection.

Energy consumption per unit of GDP will decline this year by 3 percent and 13.5 until 2025, Li said, announcing an action plan for China’s CO2 emissions to peak by 2030 to achieve carbon neutrality in 2060.

The share of non-fossil energy in total consumption will increase to about 20% in the next five years and the concentration in the air of PM 2.5 particles – the most harmful to health – will be reduced by 10 percent in large cities, which, however, is not as pronounced a decline as in recent years.

Defense spending grows 6.8% in 2021

Defense spending, according to reports presented in the ANP, will grow 6.8 percent this year to 1.35 trillion yuan (208,471 million dollars or 174,367 million euros), slightly above the 6.6 percent. 2020 cent.

It also supposes the sixth consecutive year with a single digit increase in the military budget, which has remained at around 1.3% of GDP in recent years.

The prime minister said they will “respond to security risks in all areas and in all situations” and “enhance the strategic military capacity to protect China’s sovereignty, security and development interests.”

The Chinese Army is currently developing new weaponry, which includes helicopters, amphibious assault ships, 155-millimeter cannon-howitzer, the Type 15 light tank, the fifth-generation J-20 fighters or the construction of up to seven aircraft carriers by 2025.

Source: AFP and EFE

