Growth Decree not extended, Salvini's battle. The “milleproroghe” does not include the discount for foreign players

The “growth decree” was not extended yesterday in the Council of Ministers. This is a preferential tax regime for foreign sports workers. In practice it is a privileged corridor for bringing foreign athletes, especially footballers and coaches, to Italy under special tax conditions.

The news was given by Antonio Tajani at the end of the CDM: “No exemption was made. It was talked about but then it was decided not to do anything.”

The initiative came from the leader of the League Matteo Salvini who would have said that it was an “immoral measure” and that he was willing not to participate in the vote in the Council so as not to “embarrass” the government.

To avoid further tensions Tajani preferred to postpone. Luca Toccalini, Northern League MP explained: “Discounts given to foreign players who earn millions are immoral, clubs should now invest in young Italians and not in overpaid foreigners who are often in short supply.” An exceptional opponent is the president of Lazio Claudio Lotito, senator of Forza Italia, who declared: “Is the extension for the growth decree skipping? Great and great nonsense that has been done, they will see what the hell mistake has been made, this is not good also because the State does not collect the money, if you have a foreigner who pays taxes in Italy will be better than someone who doesn't come and doesn't pay them?”.

Growth Decree, Football League protests. But it will be a measure that will make the nurseries grow

While the Serie A League is dismayed and in the darkest desperation: “We note the press rumors with amazement and concern. If this decision is confirmed, the only result will be an outcome diametrically opposed to the one pursued. The lack of extension, as also illustrated in a timely and detailed manner in a note sent to the Government in recent days, will in fact produce less competitiveness of the teams, with a consequent reduction in revenues, less resources to be allocated to the nurseries, less related activities and therefore also less revenue for the treasury. Since the extension proposal had obtained the technical green light to be presented in the Council of Ministers, the fact that it would ultimately have been excluded suggests that a distorted and clichéd vision of professional football has prevailed once again fallacious.”

The reasoning is that it will be more difficult for foreign champions to come to Italy to kick the pelota: for example, Milan like Guirassy, ​​but now it costs too much, same thing for Hojbjerg at Juve. But what the League and Lotito don't say is that this not only takes away a hated privilege from foreign footballers but also strengthens the native product, and in particular the nurseries and youth teams of the teams, as well as the national team which then has to compete without foreigners who inflate the workforce and are often also emeritus scammers who do not repay the tax breaks.

This discussion was already addressed in the years immediately after the Second World War, after the blockade of foreign footballers wanted by the fascist autarky and the consequent reopening at the end of the conflict. However, in 1953 there was the “veto of Andreotti”, then undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council, who again blocked football immigration following disappointing performances by the Italian national team. After other limitations and subsequent reopenings, another block was reintroduced in 1965 which brought the number of foreign players, then 40, to just 1 at the end of 1979.

In 1980-81, also following legal initiatives, foreigners returned and Roma, for example, took on Falcao who led them to the 1982-83 scudetto.

