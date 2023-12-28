Growth Decree (mini) extension that heats up the transfer market

The Growth Decree could have a short extension according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. According to draftof the Milleproroghe decree (expected in the next few hours in the Council of Ministers) the rules remain valid for athletes who transfer their residence to Italy by December 31st or for sporting employment relationships stipulated by the same date. And they are extended to February 29 “if the sports clubs are up to date with their contributions”. If this passed, Serie A clubs would have greater strength in negotiations for players coming from abroad (theInter is closing for BuchananThe Milan evaluates Guirassythe Juventus thinks about Hojbjerg: to give some examples) in view of the winter transfer market.

The Italian Footballers' Association writes to Giorgetti, Leo and Abodi for no extension of the growth decree

The President of the Italian Footballers' Association Umberto Calcagno sent a letter to the Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti, to the Deputy Minister Leo and to the Minister for Sport and Youth, Andrea Abodi, to reiterate the no to the extension of the Growth Decree which has been repealed starting January 1, 2024. “The reasons for our no – we read – are certainly not linked to economic interests, but rather to the need to protect the talent and sporting heritage represented by Italian footballers. We have sent our report to the ministers which photographs the current presence of Italian footballers and foreigners in Serie A. There is an alarming fact that emerges in Under 21 athletes with a higher percentage of employment for foreign players compared to Italian kids and, in some cases, we find ourselves faced with teams made up of even 90 % only from foreign footballers. We believe that only by reversing this trend and re-establishing competitive parity between Italian and foreign athletes could we grow as a system, especially as a function of our national team.”

