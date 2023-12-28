The extension of the growth decree foreseen in the Milleproroghe decree is skipped and Italian football is feeling the pinch. No extension until 29 February 2024 for the rule on tax breaks for athletes returning from abroad. “It was a principle and an exception was not made for a few months. It was talked about but then it was decided not to do anything”, said Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani, leaving Palazzo Chigi at the end of the Council of Ministers .

The rule initially envisaged would have allowed clubs to take advantage of reduced taxation in the case of athletes arriving from abroad. This benefit will no longer be available from January 1, 2024.

Taking advantage of the growth decree, in recent seasons several clubs – even top-tier ones – have been able to guarantee significant wages to certain players, counting on the tax benefit which will no longer be usable from January. The costs for the clubs, therefore, will return 'to the old' in the case of hiring players from abroad.