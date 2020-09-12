Because the starting of the varsity 12 months, the incidence of COVID-19 has been on the rise in a number of areas of Russia. If on September 1, 4,729 new infections have been recorded within the nation, then on the eleventh, it was already 16% extra – 5,504 circumstances. For the primary time this month, the day by day development charge exceeded the brink of 5.5 thousand individuals. Consultants imagine that the resumption of air site visitors and the start of the educational 12 months performed a task right here. On the identical time, virologists don’t but count on an explosive development – the partially shaped immunity of the inhabitants saves from this. However proper now could be a vital interval – we’ve got come to a decisive flip in the middle of the pandemic. Whether or not a second wave happens will depend upon Russians’ compliance with safety measures, testing volumes and native restrictive measures.

Secure development

On the morning of September 11, the headquarters for the combat in opposition to coronavirus recorded 5,504 new individuals contaminated with coronavirus an infection. All through September, the nation has seen a gradual rise within the incidence. So, on the morning of September 10, 5,363 circumstances have been recorded per day. For comparability, on September 1, 4,729 new circumstances have been recorded in Russia.

Furthermore, in keeping with the newest day by day statistics, circumstances of an infection have been first detected in September in all areas of the nation. The day earlier than (on the morning of the tenth) 84 topics have been included within the record (excluding the Nenets Autonomous District). On September 9, the headquarters didn’t publish information, and on the eighth there have been 83 areas on the record (it didn’t embody the Nenets and Chukotka Autonomous Okrugs).

Photograph: Izvestia / Dmitry Korotaev

– A sure improve within the variety of circumstances is noticed as a result of coincidence of a number of threat elements. On September 1, research started at colleges and universities. Individuals started to go to work en masse, the load on transport elevated , – mentioned the virologist, director of the Institute of Medical Parasitology, Tropical and Vector-borne Ailments. E.I. Martsinovsky Sechenov College Alexander Lukashev.

Northern virus

The rise in incidence is particularly noticeable in a number of areas. For instance, within the Saratov area on September 1, there have been 93 new infections, and now – 101. Within the Nizhny Novgorod area, the determine elevated from 132 to 161. Additionally, the rise is clearly seen within the Northern capital. In St. Petersburg, the expansion has been happening for the final week: on Sunday, September 6, 192 circumstances have been reported there, and on Friday, September 11, 216 circumstances have been already reported. Native outbreaks of the illness are additionally reported from the northern capital. So, on September 9, it turned identified that the Mariinsky Hospital had suspended scheduled admission as a result of circumstances of coronavirus in sufferers.

– In some areas, corresponding to St. Petersburg and Udmurtia, varied indicators level to an actual deterioration within the state of affairs. For instance, the statistics of search queries for the key phrases: “do CT”, “misplaced sense of odor”, “fever”, “indicators of COVID-19” , – defined Boris Ovchinnikov, Analysis Director of the Information Perception company. – In fact, with the return of individuals to places of work, to highschool and to cities normally, the danger of recent outbreaks will increase. And the areas are particularly nervous the place this seasonal improve in dangers coincided in time with the already begun rise within the incidence.

Photograph: Izvestia / Pavel Bednyakov

In response to Boris Ovchinnikov, the dangers of a giant outbreak in St. Petersburg are greater than in Moscow, the place the rise started earlier, but additionally slowed down even earlier than the beginning of the varsity 12 months.

– What is going on is sort of pure, – mentioned Artur Karimov, senior researcher on the Youth Analysis Institute of ETU “LETI”. – This development is related to the abolition of restrictions, the dysfunction of the inhabitants, the start of the varsity 12 months, a lower within the quantity of ultraviolet radiation, which is damaging for the virus. We imagine that the partially shaped immunity of the inhabitants saves from explosive development.

Not but an explosion

Consultants don’t but have a solution to the query whether or not the rise in incidence signifies the start of the second wave of coronavirus. There may be no official standards for it, since everybody confronted COVID-19 for the primary time, Alexander Lukashev famous.

– In precept, there aren’t any figures by which to conclude that the second wave of the illness is spreading. Till the expansion charge has doubled, the state of affairs may be thought of manageable. On the identical time, the pandemic is just not over, it is too early to chill out , – Alexander Lukashev defined.

In response to him, the primary query now could be what this rise will likely be: managed, when hospitals usually are not overcrowded and there is a chance to proceed regular day by day exercise, or uncontrolled, wherein there will likely be a necessity for anti-epidemic measures.

Photograph: Izvestia / Zurab Javakhadze

– In my view, the state of affairs is just not as tense now because it was in spring. And an explosive improve in incidence, as in April, is much less doubtless. On the identical time, we nonetheless have many individuals from threat teams, and now is among the decisive turns of the pandemic. The additional unfold of the virus and the necessity for added restrictions depend upon the extent to which we are able to adjust to anti-epidemic measures, corresponding to the usage of private protecting tools. , – Alexander Lukashev added.

We started to journey extra typically