DThe FDP knows this. The economic prospects are pitiful. But instead of courageous reforms, government work is babbling along. The situation today is reminiscent of the early 1980s. Back then, in the late summer of 1982, her Economics Minister Otto Graf Lambsdorff presented a concept for overcoming weak growth and combating unemployment – which was intended to contribute to the breakup of the social-liberal coalition because Chancellor Helmut Schmidt did not meet the reforms demanded by either his SPD or the country wanted to put up with.

This weekend, FDP General Secretary Bijan Djir-Sarai fueled speculation about the centrifugal forces in the traffic light alliance by making a rather vague call for a reorientation. According to him, a civil coalition made up of the CDU, CSU and FDP would not only be able to properly analyze the country's problems, but also to find common solutions.

On Monday, the Federal Ministry of Finance, led by the Liberals, invited people to the so-called machine room in Berlin-Mitte. The theme of the event was: New Dynamics – How does the economic transition succeed? To kick things off, Niklas Potrafke, head of the Center for Public Finance and Political Economy at the Ifo Institute, presents the results of an international survey.

It's worth looking up

In short, it was a sobering testimony to Germany as an investment location. Keywords for the deficits mentioned are: bureaucracy, digitalization, energy and resources, shortage of skilled workers. Then came the opportunity for the Treasury to make its mark. “We need an economic turnaround. We need a new dynamic. We have a problem with the location,” says Florian Toncar, who is Parliamentary State Secretary to Christian Lindner (both FDP).







As we all know, history does not repeat itself, but in this case it is worth looking up what the liberal economics minister wrote down at the time. The similarities are striking in terms of findings and advice, even if today no one in the Federal Ministry of Finance wants to go so far as to question the coalition with the SPD and the Greens.

At that time, there was a sharp decline in external demand with stagnating or even declining domestic demand, a deterioration in the business climate and future expectations, a reduction in commercial production, an increase in unemployment and an increase in bankruptcies. And today? Things don't look much better.

The “Market Count” warns

Lambsdorff soberly stated that the entire global economy is in a crisis of stabilization and adjustment. However, this should not obscure the fact that “a significant part of the causes of our domestic economic problems can also be found in our own country”. One is undoubtedly the widespread and growing skepticism in our own country.