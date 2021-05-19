Growth companies Vesa Puttonen and game millionaires invested in woodly, which develops plastic pulp. According to Puttonen, start-up investments involve disappointments, but also a team feeling like a sports win, which is not experienced by an index investor.

Vesa Puttonen says that she has decided many times not to invest in startups anymore. For Woodly’s € 3 million funding round, he participated in tens of tons on a friend’s recommendation.

Woodly product is made from softwood cellulose. It is made into a granule suitable as a plastic raw material, from which packaging materials are further processed.­

Elina Lappalainen HS

10:22

Wood pulp Finnish startup Woodly, which develops plastics, is one of the new material technology companies competing in the market for more environmentally friendly packaging. Now the company says it has raised three million euros in growth funding.