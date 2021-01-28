Growth companies The traditional engineering firm became one of the biggest gainers in the stock market in Finland

Etteplan, which has steadily grown through acquisitions, has doubled its turnover in ten years. The share value has risen 45 percent in just over a month.

What do Cargotec’s container crane, Neste’s mobile refueling application and Husqvarna’s chainsaw manual have in common?

The fact that the Finnish Etteplan has its fingers in the game in all of them. Founded 40 years ago, the engineering firm has secretly grown into a major player in its field.

The company was listed on the Helsinki Stock Exchange more than 20 years ago, but for a long time it was quite a lift. Until more than ten years ago, Etteplan decided to become a growth company by buying other companies in the industry.

Its turnover has more than doubled in ten years to around EUR 260 million. Profitability has been good all the time and the market value has almost increased eightfold.

Large part of Etteplan’s increase in market value is, however, a fresh cancellation. The share price has risen 45 percent since early December. Etteplan has thus become one of the biggest gainers in the stock hype in recent months.

Etteplan’s CEO Juha Näkki controls a toy excavator over a 5g network with his mobile phone. The company is constantly considering how new technologies could be applied to streamline customer operations.­

It can be considered a bit surprising, as Ingman Group owns 66 percent of the shares. And Etteplan has not promised anything very miraculous about the future – other than continuing to grow into the former model.

The engineering firm has not traditionally been a very sexy industry either. Testing the wind loads of a container crane or developing parts for a Valmet board machine is traditional engineering work, which accounts for most of Etteplan’s turnover.

It is not scalable, meaning that the same work can hardly be duplicated and resold several times.

Machinery design expertise is not enough for an engineering firm these days, as software is very often embedded in machines. So Etteplan has to manage the software too. They bring intelligence to machines and connect them to the Internet, for example.

On the other hand, when you know the software, you can design mobile user interfaces, such as customer applications used by Neste or SEO.

“The same software expertise is ultimately applicable to a very wide range of applications,” the CEO Juha Näkki says.

In addition to traditional engineering expertise, Etteplan has made itself an expert in operating instructions and technical documentation. For example, Etteplan owns software that masters technical simplified and standardized English, which it sublicenses.

Good manuals are important. A well-designed, cloud-based, perhaps interactive instruction manual for equipment maintenance can make work tremendously more efficient. The preparation of operating instructions is also preferably outsourced to a competent subcontractor. Manuals and other technical documentation account for almost one-fifth of Etteplan’s net sales.

Before everything investors are probably inspired by Etteplan’s persistent growth. It has already made about twenty acquisitions in less than ten years. The company has operations in eight countries. 3,400 employees work in 80 locations.

Etteplan also tests equipment for customers. CEO Juha Näkki sits in the company’s test laboratory in Otaniemi, Espoo.­

So far, more than 60 percent of net sales come from Finland. The goal is for half of it to come from outside Finland in a few years.

“We have a workable, well-established way to make acquisitions. They also generate organic growth, because through each office, our entire range of services can be gradually offered to customers, ”says Näkki.

Corona also hit Etteplan when big customers pressed the emergency brake last spring. A quarter of Finland’s approximately 2,000 employees were laid off at the dawn of the summer.

But after the summer, the momentum has been enough again. In September, Etteplan acquired a company in the Netherlands called Tegema, which specializes in production technology, mechatronics and robotics. Etteplan already had a user manual in the Netherlands.

In mid-December, Etteplan issued a positive earnings warning. Contrary to previous estimates, net sales and earnings did not deteriorate at all last year.

In January, Etteplan acquired Tekpartner, a Danish electronics and software company.

According to Näkinen, acquisitions are also driven by necessity. The design industry is focused. An example of this is the merger of the Finnish Pöyry with the Swedish consulting company ÅF two years ago. They formed an engineering giant called Afry.

Smaller the strength of the actor may be agility alongside the giants. Products need to get designed and marketed quickly.

On the other hand, international customers must also be able to serve the world.

“The situation in the industry is that you either buy or you buy yourself. Customers are also pushing the industry to merge. If a customer wants to have only ten suppliers instead of the previous hundred, we need to think about how we can be one of those ten. ”

The role of the engineering firm is to supplement the client’s expertise and also to bring completely new ideas.

Therefore, the engineering firm must constantly develop its own expertise. Etteplan has recently invested in applications related to 5g communication networks and 3D printing, for example.

“We believe that 3D printing will become an increasingly important way of manufacturing parts as the properties of the metals used in printing evolve. We managed to print a metal piece with a microcircuit containing software inside the piece, ”says Näkki.