Growth companies | The electric scooter company Bird applies for corporate restructuring

Electric scooters the lessor, Bird Global, has applied for corporate restructuring in the United States.

Bird, which also operates in Finland, says in its stock exchange release that it filed for Chapter 11 protection from creditors in a Florida court on Wednesday.

The company says that it is trying to strengthen its balance sheet and long-term ability to grow profitably with the restructuring.

Bird is a pioneer in the electric scooter business, and was once the fastest startup company to reach a valuation of more than a billion dollars.

The trading of the company's stock was suspended on the New York Stock Exchange in September after the company's market value fell below the $15 million mark, according to the British newspaper Financial Times. Bird listed with a market capitalization of USD 2.3 billion (approx. EUR 2.0 billion) in 2021.

According to Bird, the restructuring will not affect its day-to-day operations. The corporate reorganization application does not apply to the company's operations in Canada or Europe, which will continue to operate as normal.

Bird's interim CEO Michael Washinushi calls the restructuring a “significant step forward” in the company's change process that started at the beginning of the year.

According to Washinushi, the modification of the capital structure implemented in the restructuring will speed up the company's transition to profitability.

The company's creditors have agreed to support the restructuring process, during which Bird intends to sell its assets. The company believes that the sales will take place in 3-4 months.

Capital investment company Apollo Global Management and some of the company's creditors are offering USD 25 million in financing for the duration of the restructuring.

Bird's was founded by the former head of ride-hailing services Uber and Lyft Travis VanderZanden in California in 2017, and in a short time the company expanded to hundreds of cities in the United States, Europe and the Middle East. Bird's electric scooters came to Helsinki in 2022.

In a few years, the rapidly growing electric scooter market attracted dozens of competitors, and the competition for market shares has been fierce. In Helsinki alone, six different companies offered their electric scooters for shared use last fall.

Despite rapid growth, Bird and its competitors have struggled to break even. Business has been hindered by regulatory restrictions and security concerns, as well as high operating and capital costs.

Costs are also raised by the fact that electric scooters cannot be used in winter in all market areas. The pandemic period was also problematic for the companies, because people moved less.