Growth companies Swedish Budbee brings packages home and seeks returns from the front door – Now it is trying to conquer Finland’s “city by city”

The transport company, which has received 100 million euros in risk money from investors, more than doubles its turnover every year, says Lucas von Hertzen, the company’s Finnish Deputy CEO.

Postal or parcels purchased from online stores delivered by large broadcasters often do not arrive home at the agreed time, but for one reason or another are only allowed to be picked up later at a distribution point – or at least it often feels like it.

Swedish Fredrik Hamilton came up with to tackle this problem in 2015. He founded Budbee.

Its business idea was confusingly simple – what if e-commerce packages were delivered to your door when the consumer was at home?

And what if ecommerce shopping could also be returned just as easily? The driver would pick them up at the front door.

Hamilton the idea was based on a few observations of market change. Even a gambler unfamiliar with the transportation industry could get into the competitive industry.

Home deliveries were usually handled by various transport and transportation entrepreneurs. They delivered a variety of retail and business transportation during the day, when consumers waiting for e-commerce orders were usually at work. This was especially the case before telework became more common during a corona pandemic.

Therefore, parcel deliveries from online stores often pushed the recipient not to be at home at the time of delivery.

However, hauliers could be interested in additional gains if they were offered extra gigs in the evening when people have returned home from work, Hamilton thought.

The pressure on transport operators was exacerbated by the fact that the transport of letters and magazines was declining and that replacement work had to be found for equipment and drivers.

Budbee was, from the beginning, a purely software company that subcontracts almost all services and controls the transport arrangement with a mobile application.

In this way, the staff was kept small, but valuable data on customers’ purchasing habits remained.

Budbee uses its own application that allows the fairly accurate arrival time of the package to be known in advance. The application can also be used to recover a package so that it can be retrieved from home.­

Another advantage of Startup compared to a large player like Posti, for example, was that it could pick raisins out of a bun and initially operate in areas with a high population density. Now, however, it offers its services throughout the Netherlands, for example.

Budbee started its operations by arranging the transport of food bags and e-commerce purchases in Stockholm.

During 2017, it made a major change in strategy.

At that time, it received as much as 70 percent of its turnover from home deliveries of food bags containing fresh products, but decided to reject them altogether, Budbe’s Finnish Executive Vice President Lucas von Hertzen says. Von Hertzen, who led Budbe’s internationalization and expansion, was only working for the company for the first week at the time of the strategy change.

Budbee decided to focus only on small package deliveries because focusing on one thing was seen as the best. The delivery of food bags, which represented the most profitable business, was discontinued.

Specialization again brought one competitive advantage.

Lucas von Hertzen, 31, Deputy CEO of Budbe, went to work for Budbe in 2017.­

“Big dragons do so much of everything from letters to big bulk deliveries,” von Hertzen explains.

Budbeen growth has been rapid.

The company’s net sales from parcel deliveries have increased from EUR 800,000 in 2017 to the current EUR 40 million, von Hertzen says.

“In 2019–2020, net sales more than 2.5 times in both years. And at least at that pace, growth seems to be continuing. ”

Swedish people the capital circles quickly took Budbe under their protection.

In May 2018, Kinnevik, known as a major owner of the Zalando online store, bought a 20 percent stake in Budbe. The Swedish clothing giant H&M also became the owner of the company. Investors also include a few large Swedish pension companies.

Now the company has raised funds from investors for one hundred million euros for international growth.

“This is a really long-term journey for all of us. We have no exit plans. We want to build a really big international company, ”von Hertzen says.

A stock exchange listing may also be possible, but von Hertzen says that he has “nothing concrete to say about the subject”.

Von Hertzenin According to the company, more and more e-shops have switched to a model in which the buyer can choose the transport company of his choice at the checkout of the e-shop.

According to von Hertzen, Budbee usually aims to make its home delivery about one euro more expensive than traditional postal services, but a better service experience would either make the online retailer pay the difference or leave the solution to the consumer.

Budbee is working with the online stores to find out if the store will do better if the customer is satisfied. This is done, for example, by measuring the number of invoices or one-time customer satisfaction for users.

“An existing return service can get customers to buy more and more often.”

Last week, Budbee said it is offering its customers a “monthly membership” that allows packages to be delivered to the customer’s application at personalized times.

Lucas von Hertzen, 31, says he met Fredrik Hamilton in 2012. He says he worked for Hanken in finance after graduating for a while in the financial sector as a banker and then as a management consultant, but the blood drew to growth companies.

He moved to his friend Hamilton’s company in Stockholm in 2017.

Von Hertzen says that its job responsibilities include, for example, that the hourly rates paid to drivers are good enough and that drivers follow Budbe ‘s ethical guidelines.

“We work with many different transport companies. They follow our instructions, and we make it easy for drivers to do things like routing, delivery instructions, and shipping sizes. ”

Much is being invested in sustainable development. In Finland, more than two-thirds of transports take place on fossil-free fuels, and transport companies are encouraged to switch to electric cars and bicycles in various ways, von Hertzen says.

To Finland Budbee landed in 2018. It was entered in the Trade Register, for example, in July 2018. Back in 2019, its turnover reported to Finland was quite modest, at around EUR 595,000. According to Budbe, net sales in Finland quadrupled in 2020 compared to 2019.

According to von Hertzen, international cooperation with large online retailers will help Budbe expand to smaller locations.

In Sweden, Budbee already operates in cities with less than 40,000 people, he says.

In Finland, Budbee currently operates in the Helsinki metropolitan area, Tampere, Turku and Oulu.

“Now we are able to deliver to almost a third of Finns. The city is going to grow. ”