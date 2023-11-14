Growth companies | Finnish startups faced a historically dark turn

In Finnish the field of growth companies experienced a handsome period of growth since 2010. Now it’s over for now, and the numbers turned down.

The statistics for the beginning of 2023 published by private equity investors show that foreign investors in particular lost money. It makes it difficult to collect large financing rounds of more than 20 million euros.

“The rest of the world and Europe saw a turnaround already during 2022. We were surprised when Finland’s figures last year still looked good. Now it has reached us”, commented Jonne KuittinenDeputy Managing Director of Pääomajojjat ry.

Finnish startups collected a total of 549 million euros in growth money in the first half of 2023. Of that, private equity funds accounted for 217 million euros.

The fall from the peak years is noticeable. Even last year, a record 1.8 billion euros were invested in Finnish startups, of which private equity funds accounted for just over one billion.

In terms of numbers, investments in Finnish startups have been made in the early part of 2023 almost at the pace of previous years. The drop in the total amount of funding collected is mainly explained by the decrease in the activity of foreign investors and the absence of large investment rounds led by them, as well as the general decrease in the size of funding rounds.

In statistics large individual financing rounds swing the entire material sensitively when it comes to pots of more than one hundred million euros. Last year there were four such in Finland, this year only one: travel software startup Hostaway, which reported in May about its EUR 163 million funding.

In the statistics for 2021, Wolt’s 440 million euro pot brings a big part, and in 2022, Relex’s share is as much as 500 million euros.

Lifeline Ventures is one of the domestic capital investors whose investment targets include several growth companies that have collected large funding pots in recent years. Founding partner of Lifeline Timo Ahopelto estimates that the total pot collected by growth companies this year would be around one billion euros.

That means going back to 2020.

So far, there is no good turn in sight.

“Investors are herd souls who get excited and depressed easily. I don’t see such an inspiring factor that would restore good moods to the market”, Ahopelto assesses.

The companies themselves, on the other hand, are no worse than before. And even though the money taps have been closed, according to Ahopello, companies are growing, albeit at a slower rate than before.

“Our companies’ follow-on financings are now half the size and it takes significantly longer to collect them,” says Timo Ahopelto.

Collecting funding is difficult now, but it is everywhere, Ahopelto emphasizes. Practically all financing rounds of more than 20 million euros involve international funds. Now that they are cautious, fewer and fewer companies manage to raise large investments.

A total of 102 Finnish companies received capital investment at the beginning of 2023. The number of companies remained at the level of previous years, but the amount of funding decreased.

A year inside, on the other hand, there has been a lot of variation. The summer was quiet, but in September the situation picked up again, says the CEO of the Maki Ventures capital investment company Ilkka Kivimäki.

The lack of individual pots of more than one hundred million euros does not worry him. Instead, the problem is the disappearance of growth financing for the later growth phase in the size category of 10–50 million euros.

“That middle stage is difficult for companies, and there will be problems if it doesn’t work. It is a critical point for many companies”, Kivimäki points out.

It’s the point where promising companies scale their operations and internationalize, but they don’t necessarily have the turnover and profitability yet to be able to manage on their own.

The problem is also the freezing of the M&A and IPO market. Equity investors cannot successfully sell their investment properties.

Of the 14 exits that took place in the beginning of the year, 42 percent were written down.

"The strengthening of domestic capital investors secures the availability of financing even in uncertain times," says Jonne Kuittinen.

Good the news is that the smaller funding raised by very early stage companies has remained at historically high levels. So early-stage startups still get good money. Their investors are mostly domestic private investors and funds.

During the beginning of the year, Finnish VC funds collected 265 million euros of new capital to invest.

“In domestic fundraising, the funds have now had the best six months ever. But in Finland, even the largest funds are still only about 150 million euros in size. Large foreign funds are needed,” says Kuittinen.

The new Kvanted fund focusing on industrial innovations got together its first fund, which is 70 million euros.

Greencode Ventures, which invests in green transition solutions has so far collected 50 million euros.

Investing in science-based technology companies Voima Ventures, on the other hand, raised its third fund, which is now around 90 million euros.

International attracting investors to Finland is now more important than ever, and that is exactly the task for which the growth company event Slush was originally founded.

Slush at the end of November is sold out again. According to Slush, 3,000 of the approximately 13,000 participants are investors.